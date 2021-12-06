ILWACO — A fundraising campaign that began in November to support the construction of a community center in Ilwaco surpassed $250,000 in local donations last week, as the group behind the center continues to target federal and grant funding to cover the bulk of the construction costs.
As of Dec. 2, the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center’s capital campaign has raised $263,671 from 81 donors, passing the quarter-way mark of the campaign’s $1 million goal. The facility would be located at the Port of Ilwaco, and the group behind the proposed community center, which is made up of a broad coalition of peninsula stakeholders, is in the process of finalizing an agreement with the port.
The $1 million that the group hopes to raise from local donors is ultimately a sliver of the estimated $10 million needed for the project — with plans currently including a swimming pool, gymnasium with basketball courts, fieldhouse, classrooms for after-school programs, community room rock climbing wall, locker rooms, kitchen, cafe, and office space for staff. But Claire Bruncke, executive director of the community center, said that every dollar contributed by the community is important.
“Really, every dollar matters,” Bruncke told the Observer. “The community center’s for the community, and it’s only gonna be possible because of the community.”
The fundraising campaign to support the construction of the facility has a number of different giving levels available for those wanting to donate. Individuals giving less than $100 are recognized as community supporters, with those giving in larger sums being recognized as sponsors. The hope, Bruncke said, is to have the facility show off, in some way, everyone who made a contribution to the campaign once it’s been built.
The campaign also has different funding levels available for business sponsorships and individuals wanting to make a larger donation. Levels of giving include $10,000 to have the climbing wall named after you or your business, $15,000 for the cafe, $25,000 for a classroom or the kitchen, $50,000 for the community room, $200,000 for the gymnasium and $500,000 for the fieldhouse.
To make a donation to the capital campaign, go to tinyurl.com/yckr99ab. Those interested in a business sponsorship or making a large donation are asked to contact Bruncke at claire@djhcc.org for more information. There’s no real deadline for the campaign, Bruncke said, but she added that the group is making its biggest push now through the end of 2021.
For people who are more interested in making a donation to support programming specifically instead of the capital campaign, Bruncke said the community center is included in the South Pacific County Community Foundation’s year-end grant catalog, which can be found online at tinyurl.com/5cyazchc.
Federal funds possibleThe group hopes to raise the rest of the needed funding through grants. The community center is presently in line to receive a solid portion of the project’s overall cost as part of the 2022 federal spending bill, although nothing is expected to be finalized on that front until the beginning of next year at the earliest.
The opportunity for federal funds became available after the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate reintroduced congressionally directed spending, more commonly known as earmarks, to the budget process beginning this year. Earmarks were banned by members 10 years ago, but brought back in 2021 after Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress, with reforms they insisted would provide transparency to a process that’s been mired in the past by allegations of back-room deals and wasteful spending.
In the Senate, the reforms require senators to post all of their congressionally directed spending requests to their official Senate websites at least 15 days before the submission deadline, as well as financial certification disclosures attesting that neither they nor any immediate family members have any financial interest in any of the requests they’ve submitted.
As part of her congressionally directed spending requests for the 2022 budget, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) submitted in July a request for $2.5 million for the community center to be included in the Senate’s appropriations bill covering the subcommittee on agriculture, rural development and other related agencies. The community center, Cantwell’s request said, would “serve community members young and old” in Pacific County. (Cantwell’s requests for the 2022 spending bill can be found at tinyurl.com/5bpu9y6d)
Earlier this fall, Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy (D-VT) released a list of which requests submitted by senators would be funded in the body’s 12 appropriations bills. Cantwell’s request for the community center was funded for $1.275 million in the agriculture and rural development bill, slightly more than half of her initial request and larger than the three other Washington-based projects that were also funded combined.
Other funding avenuesBruncke said the group has submitted a couple of other grant applications already and are working on others, and are also expected to try and raise funds from private foundations. The hope, she said, is to raise enough money to begin construction as soon as possible on at least the programming portion of the community center — the classrooms, the gym, the bathrooms and the kitchen — and have it ready for use “as close to next fall as possible,” although she said they recognize that the timetable is ambitious.
“Our hope is to keep as much of the labor, sourcing materials and everything as local as possible for the whole project,” Bruncke said.
The major cost for the project lies in the proposed fieldhouse, which would cover 30,000 square feet. The application window for a Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development opens next spring, which Bruncke said the group plans to pursue and is a “perfect fit” to help fund the fieldhouse portion of the community center.
The architect for the project is Kent Jackson, who was born and raised on the peninsula and now works out of London for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, a global architectural, urban engineering and planning firm. Jackson heard about the project and reached out to Jeff Harrell, a family friend, and offered to work on the project at no cost.
“He’s been really helpful. He’s an incredible architect, but also his knowledge of the area and the community and the types of people we serve [is important],” Bruncke said. “He spent a lot of time really researching the land and the area on which we’re planning to build, and trying to make a design that was timeless a little bit, in the fact that he really took inspiration from canneries and old coal barns … in trying to make a look that will stand out — it’s going to be a massive building — but also really fit into what already exists in our community.”
