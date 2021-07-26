LONG BEACH — Ballots for the 2022 primary elections in Washington won’t be mailed out to voters for another year, but the race over which campaigns can bring in the biggest fundraising haul is already well underway.
According to quarterly fundraising reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray held solid financial advantages over their challengers. Both are up for election next year and are expected to face vigorous opposition in their quest for another term in office — and, in Herrera Beutler’s case, opposition from her own party.
3rd Congressional DistrictFrom April 1 to June 30, Herrera Beutler, a Republican, brought in about $367,000 and ended the quarter with a total of $1.03 million cash-on-hand. The quarterly amount is less than the $454,000 she brought in during the same period over the previous four-year cycle in 2017, but her campaign’s cash-on-hand now is slightly larger than it was then.
About $195,000 of the incumbent’s quarterly total came from individuals, while $172,000 came from political committees, such as PACs. Much of the donations from PACs are from groups that have traditionally supported Herrera Beutler, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a number of trade associations from the healthcare and seafood industries.
The six-term congresswoman has also received donations from PACs of other Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Herrera Beutler has received donations this year from PACs associated with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Rep. Adam Kinziger of Illinois, Rep. John Katko of New York, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, among others.
But Herrera Beutler’s January impeachment vote generated backlash among pro-Trump Republicans in the district, several of whom have launched campaigns to oust the congresswoman. The most well-funded of the challengers is Joe Kent, an Army veteran who lives in Yacolt in Clark County.
Kent’s campaign reported raising about $366,000 in the previous quarter, just a hair shy of Herrera Beutler’s total in the same period. Nearly all, $351,000, of Kent’s total came from individuals, with $15,000 coming from the candidate himself. Kent has $512,000 cash-on-hand, about half of the incumbent’s total.
The only other pro-Trump challenger to have raised a notable sum of money so far is Battle Ground resident Heidi St. John, a Christian author and home-schooling advocate. St. John raised about $149,000 last quarter, all coming from individuals, and had $222,000 cash-on-hand.
No notable Democratic candidates have jumped into the race as of yet, although it is still fairly early in the election cycle. In the 2018 race for the seat, Herrera Beutler’s eventual general election foe, Carolyn Long, did not formally launch her campaign until November 2017.
U.S. SenateMurray, who was elected to her first six-year term in 1992 and is chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, is seeking her sixth term in office in 2022. She does so with a sizable war chest that grew larger still in the last quarter.
Murray’s campaign reported raising about $2 million from April through June, larger than the $1.53 million she raised during the same period six years ago. Nearly $1.7 million of the total came from individuals, with $320,000 coming from PACs, including donations from companies, trade associations and labor unions.
With the primary election still a year away, Murray has $5.38 million cash-on-hand. That is a sizable improvement from six years ago at this point, when her campaign had $3.8 million in its coffers.
Only one declared challenger has raised more than $10,000 in the race: Pasco resident Tiffany Smiley, a Republican. A triage nurse and veterans advocate, Smiley raised about $834,000 in the previous quarter, with $805,000 coming from individuals, $23,000 from PACs and $6,000 from the candidate herself. She has $695,000 cash-on-hand.
