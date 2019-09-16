PACIFIC OCEAN — Winds from the south at 25 to 30 knots with gusts 35 to 40 knots are predicted to start late Monday night, with peak winds expected Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. (Forty knots equals 46 mph.)
No high-wind warning or advisory has been issued for coastal lands. However, gales at sea are likely to also impact the shoreline and coastal headlands.
The impacted area includes coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater, Washington to Cascade Head Oregon, out 10 nautical miles; coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence, Oregon, out 10 nautical miles; waters from Cape Shoalwater to Cascade Head from 10 to 60 nautical miles; and waters from Cascade Head to Florence from 10 to 60 nautical miles.
A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Up to 1.5 inches of rains are forecast for south Pacific County Tuesday and Tuesday night.
