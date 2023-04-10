NASELLE — Fool-proof crimes these days are a thing of the past thanks to modern advancements in technology that are making it easier to catch culprits. A diesel thief thought he made a clean getaway twice, but the crime was caught on a game camera.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary in progress at 5:05 a.m. on April 5, when a homeowner reported two male subjects were inside one of his barns stealing diesel out of a tractor.
At 9 a.m. a deputy responded to the call.
According to court records, Deputy Dustin Eaton responded and made contact with the victim. He was provided photos that the victim’s game camera snapped of the two culprits.
“[The victim] and I went inside the barn to look for possible evidence and damage done to the tractor. [The victim] did not notice anything missing other than five gallons of diesel from his blue LZ tractor,” Eaton wrote in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
Eaton reportedly documented the scene and departed and was contacted later by the victim who reported that someone had spotted the culprit’s vehicle, a dark Ford F-350, off a spur on the D Line near Radar Ridge.
“I went to the location [the informant] described, which is roughly one mile east of US 101 on the D Line. I made contact with [the informant] and I observed a gray F-350 parked approximately 100 yards down a dead-end spur. I backed out of the view of the truck and contacted [Sgt. Nick Zimmerman] for backup,” Eaton wrote in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
The deputies discovered that the driver was Scott W. Badger, 52, and that there was a female passenger in the truck.
“I immediately recognized that Badger was wearing the same clothing as the suspect from [the victim’s] photos,” Eaton stated in court documents.
Badger allegedly not only fessed up to the crime that morning, but also another diesel theft from the same victim on April 3. He also provided the deputies with the name of another man who was allegedly involved in the crime.
“Badger stated that he was out of diesel in his truck and needed more so he could make it to the gas station in Naselle to fill his tank,” Eaton’s report states.
According to court records, Badger was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary, a Class B Felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail and his bail was set at $40,000.
No other arrests have been made in connection with the thefts.
