Ballots for the 2020 general election should arrive in mailboxes sometime next week, according to a news release last month from Pacific County Auditor Joyce Kidd.
Ballots will be put in the mail to send to voters on Oct. 9, and are expected to arrive in the mail between Oct. 12-16. Ballots must be returned to a drop box, the auditor’s office or postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted.
A voter’s guide for the general election is expected to arrive in the mail for each household by Oct. 12, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s office. An online version of the voter’s guide can be viewed at www.sos.wa.gov/elections.
Visit www.votewa.gov to check if you are registered to vote or to update your mailing address. More information, including drop box locations, will be included in the envelope accompanying your ballot.
