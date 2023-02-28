SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners selected Alexandria "Alex" Gerow to be the next Pacific County auditor after interviewing four applicants for the position on Feb. 22.
She will take over the office on April 1 and will have to run for election this fall to fill out the rest of the four-year vacancy created by the surprise resignation of incumbent Joyce Kidd.
Along with Gerow, Dosti Graves, Scott Turnbill and Jolene Manuel applied for the position.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Jerry Doyle, and David Tobin started interviews at 9 a.m., and all were concluded by approximately 12:20 p.m. After asking each candidate questions about the auditor's office, their relevant experience, understanding of laws, and getting to know each candidate, they went into a 90-minute executive session from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m
County Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger applauded the commissioner's decision and felt like Gerow was the most qualified candidate and had the most relevant experience to immediately impact the auditor's office.
Gerow has worked for the auditor's office for the past nine years, including vehicle licensing, marriage licenses, elections, and accounts payable. She is well-versed in each of the respective divisions.
"She had an outstanding interview. She is just one of the nicest people you're ever going to meet in your life. I think she is going to be a great fit for the office," Plakinger said.
Three of the four interviews were wrapped up in approximately 15-20 minutes, but Gerow's lasted close to 40 minutes. Olson said Gerow came across as very relaxed and answered questions with confidence.
The commissioners went into a 90-minute executive session to discuss the interviews and candidates before reopening the meeting to the public. Through a unanimous vote, they voted for Gerow to head up the agency.
Plakinger commended Gerow's demeanor during her interview and how she was 'calm and collective.'
"She was confident without being arrogant," Plakinger said. She's got the right temperament for the job. She truly is one of the nicest people I have ever met, personally or professionally. I really think it's a great move for the county as a whole."
"I hope she runs in November. I hope she wins in November, and I hope she's the auditor for a long time," he added.
Graves was the only applicant that returned to the commissioner's meeting room to hear the selection and openly applauded the decision, saying, "she deserves it."
"She's going to have a strong presence; she's great for the office," Plakinger said.
Gerow already started working with Kidd to make sure there is a smooth transition between leadership.
Gerow is married to Jon Gerow, a paramedic at the Raymond Fire Department, and they have two boys.
