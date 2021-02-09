ABERDEEN — The Grays Harbor College Foundation has launched a 90-hour blitz in an attempt to reach its goal of raising $90,000 in a 90th anniversary fundraising campaign by Friday, Feb. 12. Funds go mostly to support scholarships, with some also funding equipment for program needs.
The foundation has been unable to hold its usual annual fundraising event, a party with a drawing to win a Mystery Getaway, but has nevertheless had a successful fundraising drive, marketing it around the school’s 90th anniversary. Last Sunday, Foundation Executive Director Lisa Smith said that the drive had already raised over $54,000, including pledges. On top of that are $25,000 in matching funds promised by donors to match additional money raised by the 12th.
The fundraising drive began in December, initially focusing on alumni. After that, “We moved on to the broader community,” Smith said. The final 90 hours are a “last big push. We’re reaching out to donors, using social media, going on radio.”
In a typical year, Smith said, the Getaway fundraiser brings in around $50,000. The format brings limitations. “It’s an in-person event, so there’s room capacity limits,” even in normal times, Smith noted. This year, donors have accepted the inevitably less-personal fundraiser, and responded to the anniversary milestone. The Fund hopes to raise enough before Friday to unlock the full $25,000 in matching funds and put them over the top on their $90,000 overall goal.
“Scholarships are going to be more important than ever, with the pandemic leading to economic problems, and people struggling financially,” Smith said. In addition to its main campus in Aberdeen, GHC operates branch offices in Raymond and Ilwaco.
Those wishing to donate may go to www.ghc.edu/foundation.
