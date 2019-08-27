ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Fall 2019 registration is now open.
The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Oil Painting, History, Holiday cards workshop, Language, Computers, Marketing Your Small Business, Storytelling Basics, Beginning Naturalist (K-12 Clock hour approved), Gardening classes, and more.
All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. All are welcome to come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics and best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring.
Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
