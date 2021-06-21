CANNON BEACH — Lily Pearl Markwell, 11, of Portland died after she was swept out to sea June 17 by a tide north of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.
Officials say the girl was located by a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew and brought back to shore by a jet ski and rescue swimmer. She was flown to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, where she died on June 18.
“Lily was a spirited, beautiful girl since before she was born,” an obituary said. “When she wasn’t reading a book (fantasy was always a favorite) she was out finding adventure — rock climbing, swimming, biking, or just playing with her siblings. Lily was a joy to be around. She was usually very straight-faced, skeptical and a little sarcastic but always kind, especially to those who were vulnerable or overlooked.”
A GoFundMe page — www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-markwell-family — has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.
