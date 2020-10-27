ILWACO — Port of Ilwaco and Chinook Manager Guy Glenn Jr. was recently honored by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
Glenn Jr. was among four service award winners during an annual virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Glenn Jr. was selected for his ‘significant contributions to the Northwest navigation, energy, irrigation, and recreation communities,’ according to a press release.
“Guy Glenn Jr. has proven to be a committed and effective leader not just for the Ports of Ilwaco and Chinook in southwest Washington, but also for our nation’s smaller ports and harbor,” said PNWA Executive Director Kristin Meira via email.
“These kinds of ports are home to fishing fleets, marinas, and significant commercial and recreational facilities, and they are critical to the economic survival of their communities. Many have small populations, and these ports provide employment for a significant percentage of the local community. As a member of PNWA’s Board of Directors since 2015, Guy has been a strong voice for these ports, carrying this message to our leaders in Washington, D.C., and making a real difference for the people who rely on these facilities and the federal waterways that serve them.”
Glenn Jr. said he was ‘sincerely honored’ to receive the award on behalf of port commissioners and staff. He thanked former Ilwaco Port Manager Jim Neva for his mentorship and insight.
“Channel maintenance is a top priority for the Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook,” Glenn Jr. said.
“Advocating for federal funding for our two ports, and being involved in policy issues takes a lot of time away from the office (before COVID) and I couldn’t be as effective without the support of our port commissioners and staff. Being able to share the story of our two ports, both around the northwest and in Washington, D.C., is important for us. I am honored to be able to represent our community and share our story.”
