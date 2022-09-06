RAYMOND — The mysterious disappearance of a beloved family goat in Raymond continues to ripple through the community as the mystery goes into its third week.
The pet pygmy goat named Gabby has been missing since the afternoon of Aug. 20.
Gabby’s last known whereabouts were on the 1200 block of Nelson Road on the outskirts of Raymond toward Menlo. The area is surrounded by dense forest land on one side and the rural community on the other.
How Gabby’s disappearance came about has generated several theories: she ran off and got lost in the forest and died; someone took her and dumped her somewhere; she was taken and murdered; or she’s being held hostage.
Owner Jean Reigl has worked tirelessly to find Gabby and uncover the truth of her disappearance, whether it was accidental or intentional. She is clear about what she wants: “Gabby back.”
The exact timeline of events is sketchy because Reigl and her family are unsure of exactly when Gabby went missing. However, her son noticed Gabby was gone shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.
“[At] 4:55 p.m., my son called to tell me Gabby was missing and that her [baby] was screaming. I told him to go down to the neighbor’s property line and check to see if she was at the trailer,” Reigl said.
“[At] 5:30 p.m. he called me back and said ‘I can’t find her anywhere.’ So he goes down the driveway, walks all around the neighborhood, back behind our property line [and] still can’t find her,” she added.
According to Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, the agency was notified of the incident by Reigl and immediately began working on the case. One of Reigl’s neighbors was the last to see Gabby after she wandered onto their property. The individual allegedly tied Gabby up, but she chewed through a rope and was never seen again.
Deputy Cory Nacnac worked on the case for several days and left no stone unturned, but was unable to locate Gabby on the neighbor’s property or in the vicinity of where she was last seen.
The Observer was contacted by an individual, someone somehow linked to the case, and was threatened to “stop working on this, or else.” The call and threat seemed odd, considering the circumstances. Reigl noted that her family has been the center of similar threats as well.
“I was told [Aug. 25] that it’s cut and dry, end of story, [case] closed, they let her go, and she walked home the 25 feet to the yard and disappeared,” Reigl said. “The last thing [the sheriff’s office] said was ‘Ma’am, you just need to accept that she’s gone and disappeared; animals do that.”
“I’m offering a $500 reward for her return [or] for info that leads to her being found,” Reigl added.
The strange case has grabbed the attention of over 300 people who follow a page created around Gabby on Facebook, called “Gabis Grazers.” At the end of the day, the case is closed in the eyes of the sheriff’s office, but Reigl refuses to let up until she gets answers.
“I’m sure that if [anyone] dumped her, we get it out there enough, somebody might come across her when they’re hunting,” Reigl said.
