Gabby

The disappearance of this pet goat named Gabby is roiling parts of north Pacific County.

RAYMOND — The mysterious disappearance of a beloved family goat in Raymond continues to ripple through the community as the mystery goes into its third week.

The pet pygmy goat named Gabby has been missing since the afternoon of Aug. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.