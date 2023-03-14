ILWACO — A growing appetite for bigger fish has one local charter heading for deeper water.

The ocean recreational bottom-fishing season officially opened Saturday, March 11, with local charter offices reporting brisk bookings ahead of the busy spring and summer fishing seasons. This includes one Ilwaco-based charter offering a new trip, featuring a deep-water fishing experience this spring targeting big lingcod and black cod, or sablefish.

