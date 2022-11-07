OCEAN PARK — Don Bell was in training for the Great Columbia Crossing when disaster struck.
He was working on the roof of detached garage in Ocean Park when he fell off a stepladder, breaking his leg.
That’s when his grandson, Mason Bell, made a suggestion. “We had both signed up for it a while ago,” said Don Bell. “It was his idea. He said, ‘I will push you.’”
So as the swarm of runners and walkers gathered on the Washington side and embarked on the 6-mile trip across the Astoria Bridge last month, the Bells were among them.
“It was a wonderful experience. I am so proud of my grandson,” said Bell, who is 74.
Running is a family occupation. Mason, 17, who lives in Gladstone, Ore., is a high school track athlete.
Bell developed his interest when he and another adult leader stepped up to qualify for advanced lifeguard credentials to accompany a Boy Scout rafting trip. Because there was no swim training facility nearby, he started running so his fitness would improve from the aerobic workouts.
“That was in the early 1990s. I kept it up ever since.” His commitment was so strong that he and a co-worker ran the 5K Portland Rose Festival Starlight Run for 20 years.
On retirement from his marketing job, he and wife Jacqueline moved from greater Portland to Ocean Park about four years ago.
“I had not been running much since retirement and moving here, but my grandson wanted to do it,” he said, describing his training for the Crossing earlier in the year. “I had worked my way up to about 4 miles.”
After the injury, he had practiced sitting in a wheelchair and pushing with his undamaged foot while facing backward. But that technique wasn’t needed.
Mason only got a break from his exertions when they crested the high bridge span — and his grandfather could roll downhill to the finish line in Astoria. “That was the last six-tenths of a mile!”
