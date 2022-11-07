Don Bell of Ocean Park

When the date for the Great Columbia Crossing drew closer and closer, Don Bell of Ocean Park was worried. He had been looking forward to participating, but a fall while working on his garage roof meant his broken leg was wrapped up in a rather sturdy brace. Up stepped his grandson, Mason Bell, who found a solution: a wheelchair and the promise of some help pushing.

OCEAN PARK — Don Bell was in training for the Great Columbia Crossing when disaster struck.

He was working on the roof of detached garage in Ocean Park when he fell off a stepladder, breaking his leg.

