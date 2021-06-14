SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners addressed nearly two dozen agenda items June 8 during their first meeting of the month.
Among these were a recent federal grant awarded to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and closure of a rural road outside Menlo.
Sheriff vehicle grant
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for $342,847. The county will have to provide a 25% match of $85,747.
The money will pay for five new patrol vehicles, a walk-in freezer and reach-in freezer for the jail, and a new cooking oven. The new oven and freezers will enable jail staff to prepare pre-made meals for inmates, according to County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor.
The county has to foot the bill for the match because the sheriff's office doesn't have enough money available within its current budget.
Sheriff Robin Souvenir provided a brief comment on the matter: "It was a way for us to be able to figure out a way to try to help with the cost of those two wrecked vehicles by getting this grant, because the county only has to pay a quarter."
Leased patrol vehicles that are being phased out by the grant will also have to be paid off. Two of the vehicles being phased out were totaled in collisions. The total cost for the pay-offs was not shared during the commissioner's meeting.
Rue Creek closure
Brumfield Construction was awarded a bid to perform conservation-restoration on a culvert at milepost 1.68 on Menlo-Rue Creek Road. The project will remove the culvert, and a bridge will be installed in its place. The road closure was provided to the commissioners at the company's request and would run from July 12 through Sept. 10.
The area does have expected logging traffic from state timberlands, and the county has informed the Washington State Department of Natural Resources of the planned closure. According to Department of Public Works Director Brook Priest, a traffic detour will be in place.
"There is a bigger timber sale on the other side of this project, and the detour is not ideal, but there is a detour," Priest said.
Morehead Park back in action
For several years, the Tenino High School Football team has made the trek to Morehead Park in Nahcotta for a summer camp. The commissioners voted to approve a request for the team to use the park from July 13-16 with a stipulation that all covid-19 guidelines that are in place at that time be followed.
"We are excited to have Camp Morehead open back up for the season," Pacific County County Parks Manager Blair Swogger said. "Tenino football has been coming every year for years. They are all pretty excited."
The commissioners approved another event request for the park from July 30 to Aug. 2. Swogger also noted several events are scheduled for the park for the duration of the summer.
Support for American Legion
During the opening moments of the meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize a letter to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell in support of an American Legion Post 150 request for a federal grant.
The Legion has asked for $2.5 million in Veteran Housing and Resource Center funding for their building in downtown Raymond. The funds would renovate about 14,000 square feet of the building for "urgently needed housing and services to local veterans," the letter stated.
