PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County plans to hire three new employees to support people with mental illness and addiction both while they are in the county jail and after they’re released.
The new positions include a full-time mental health and substance use therapist in Pacific County Jail and two community reentry liaisons, one based in North County and one in South County. The positions are funded by two federal grants.
The two grants are the Pacific County Second Chance Re-Entry Project, which will provide the county with $250,000 per year for four years; and the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration program, which will provide the county with $250,000 per year for three years.
This amounts to a total of $1.75 million in funding over four years.
Upon a person’s release the reentry liaisons will: have scheduled a community based behavioral health appointment; provide transportation to the appointment; coordinate to have Naloxone ready for people with opioid use disorder; connect people to housing resources; connect people with employment training programs; and help get people connected to other benefits as needed.
The positions are part of the county’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program, which is a partnership between the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific County Public Health and Human Service Department. Pacific County received funding for the program first in 2015 and again in 2017.
The program’s goal was to reduce the number of people with mental health or substance abuse disorder booked into jail, shorten their stays, increase the percentage of those people who got connected to services and lower rates of recidivism.
The work done through this collaboration led to the county being recognized in 2018 as one of 16 innovator counties among more than 450 counties that have joined the Stepping Up Initiative, a national effort to divert people with mental illness from jails into treatment. The county was lauded for its ability to identify and collect data on individuals with mental illnesses coming into jail. The other counties recognized included: Calaveras County, California; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Champaign County, Illinois; Douglas County, Kansas; Johnson County, Kansas; and Franklin County, Ohio.
“We have such good buy in from all our partners, even though we are all coming at it from a different angle,” said Katie Lindstrom, deputy director of the county Health and Human Service Department.
“I think that is why it has been so effective.”
The team who have led this project include Lindstrom, Patrick Matlock, a chief criminal deputy with the sheriff’s office, Rosanne McPhail, project coordinator, Judd Comer, jail liaison and Frank Wolfe, chairperson for the county board of commissioners.
A previous article in the Chinook Observer misstated how much grant funding the county had received. The article was based on a press release from U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran’s office.
