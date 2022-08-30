SOUTH BEND — If murder wasn’t enough already, Jesse J. Bridges, 25, of Grayland, has picked up two new charges of witness tampering after contacting his partner and trying to convince her to lie or not cooperate with investigators.

Bridges is accused of shooting Spencer Cheney with a shotgun sometime between June 29 and July 2. Cheney’s body was found on July 8 after Bridge’s partner, Jesse Helige, came forward and told law enforcement about the alleged crime.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.