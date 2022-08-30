SOUTH BEND — If murder wasn’t enough already, Jesse J. Bridges, 25, of Grayland, has picked up two new charges of witness tampering after contacting his partner and trying to convince her to lie or not cooperate with investigators.
Bridges is accused of shooting Spencer Cheney with a shotgun sometime between June 29 and July 2. Cheney’s body was found on July 8 after Bridge’s partner, Jesse Helige, came forward and told law enforcement about the alleged crime.
According to court records, Bridges contacted Helige on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15 and attempted to cover his tracks by suggesting either she not comply with investigators, withhold testimony or not show up to testify.
The official charge states he asked her “to testify falsely, or to absent himself or herself from such proceedings, or to withhold testimony, or to withhold any testimony, or to withhold from a law enforcement agency information which he or she had relevant to a criminal investigation….”
Helige is one of the key witnesses to the murder, which includes Bridges allegedly showing her Cheney’s body hidden in a tarp-covered vehicle. He also reportedly discussed methods of discarding the remains by cutting them up and scattering them.
The charging documents do not specify how the witness tampering was conducted. Bridges has been in police custody since July 8 in lieu of $5 million bail for first-degree murder.
During a hearing on Aug. 26, Crawford filed both charges against Bridges and petitioned the court to issue a domestic violence no-contact order against Bridges to stop him from contacting Helige.
“It has already been a condition of his pretrial release in order to not have any contact with Jesse Helige,” Crawford said.
Richter accepted the request and rolled the hearing one week so that Bridges' attorney, Jacob R. Clark, can formally address the amended information and additional charges.
