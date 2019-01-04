ABERDEEN — The Grays Harbor College Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 scholarship cycle. This scholarship cycle will award approximately 175 scholarships to students attending Grays Harbor College during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Eligible individuals can apply by visiting www.ghc.edu/foundation/scholarships. Applications close Sunday, March 10.
Award recipients will be announced in April and celebrated at the May 22 Scholarship Convocation Ceremony at the Bishop Center. For more information, contact the Grays Harbor College Foundation office at (360) 538-4024 or scholarships@ghc.edu.
Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, with branches including in Raymond and Ilwaco, offers a diverse degree program. See www.ghc.edu for complete details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.