With art supplies and books handy as needed, first graders Brooklinn Digirolamo and Saylor Walters work out their math problems in crayon in Marina Smith’s class at Naselle School. With generous support from the Peninsula Arts Association, the art programs flourish.
Who says art and science are separate entities? First graders Emmett Engelson and Eden Hazen, draw, label and paint the parts of a plant in their science unit at Naselle.
Jacob Sabey and Cortland Engelson get into the holiday spirit using markers and pastels donated to their first-grade class in Naselle by members of the Peninsula Arts Association.
NASELLE — Move over Picasso and Rembrandt. Talented Naselle art students are blossoming.
And they are doing so thanks to valuable support from the Peninsula Arts Association.
Marina Smith, who incorporates art in her first-grade classroom in a big way, wants the world to know that she is grateful for the group’s generosity providing supplies.
“They have truly been a blessing to our students of all ages and grades in our school,” Smith said. “They have invested in our children, and for that I am thankful to the Peninsula Arts Association!”
Nikki Rennick, vice president of the PAA, is delighted with the recognition — but there are other rewards, too. “Each time I visit the school to bring supplies, my heart is warmed by the student art lining the hallways,” she said.
PAA provides scholarships and organizes studio tours to showcase its members’ work on the Long Beach Peninsula. Its school supplies donation program reflects the PAA mission statement: “To encourage, stimulate, support, and promote creative expression by individuals, groups and our community.”
Both Smith and Rennick emphasize the importance of art across the curriculum.
“The arts are integrated into math, science, writing and art,” Smith noted. “Children love to express themselves with their creativity, developing multiple cognitive skills and strengthening both sides of the brain.”
To illustrate, photos of Smith’s class kindly provided by Naselle district staff member Rhiana Jacot display this. They show first graders Brooklinn Digirolamo and Saylor Walters working on math, Emmett Engelson and Eden Hazen painting plants for a science unit, while Jacob Sabey and Cortland Engelson create art simply for the joy of it.
Rennick, of Ocean Park, is keen photographer whose professional background is in disability advocacy. She said studies have shown that students who participate in art have a high rate of completion of high school, a key element for success. Medical-related studies demonstrate how art can reduce stress while enhancing personal growth and overall well-being, she noted.
“It helps their self esteem and feelings of accomplishment when they participate in art,” she said, noting that could be pottery, painting and drawing. “They can express their personality in a safe way.”
