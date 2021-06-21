PENINSULA — The recent loss of a youth to the fierce Pacific Ocean off of Long Beach has led to calls for more warnings, including memorials for the lives lost and to warn of the deadly dangers of the water. Local resident Amy Lawrence is leading the charge for change along with a group of residents who want to help save lives.
The day after 14-year-old Carlos Sebastián Quizhpi Valdivieso went missing off the beach on May 31, which involved a 17-hour search by the U.S. Coast Guard and countless Pacific County agencies, including the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Fire Department, and South Pacific County Technical Rescue, Lawrence and others called for change.
“I was inspired by a post someone else created after the 14-year-old boy on Memorial Day,” Lawrence said. “[The lady] posted a picture from a different beach with a beautiful memorial, and I asked what our community could do to have memorials here. So I started a group with that idea.”
“I don’t want anyone else to lose someone because they aren’t aware of the dangers, and this feels like the most effective way to spread the word,” she added.
Since creating the group, hundreds of residents from Pacific County and around the country have commented with ideas such as additional warning signage, memorials for all the lives lost at the beach, and education about how to survive a rip current.
“In addition to building memorials at each beach approach, more colorful and attention-grabbing signs have been suggested,” Lawrence said. “There are some “no swimming” signs, but they’re not very noticeable and seem to be ignored. We also want to change the sign colors to yellow or red. It seems like most signs are neutral in color and too easy to ignore.”
Unfortunately, memorials can’t be funded with taxpayer funds, so Lawrence and her group will have to secure donations or private funding. However, she plans to reach out to state agencies for help with signage.
“Right now, I am just collecting ideas to present to the state park representative and Long Beach City Council,” Lawrence said.
The public group can be found on Facebook and is called “Long Beach Peninsula Community for Memorials on the Beach.” It was created on June 1 and has over 200 members, dozens of posts, comments, and hundreds of ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.