CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — It’s a question that has been asked often over the years: When is the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse going to be restored?
Now, the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse are trying to help come up with a solution to those inquiries, and they’ve enlisted the help of a local Coast Guard officer to aid their cause.
Susan Gebhardt, a senior global real estate advisor at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty and a member of the lighthouse group, said that when she takes visiting friends and family to visit both the North Head Lighthouse and the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, they are quite literally disappointed at the state of the latter's structure.
After being told by others that private groups and individuals can’t do anything about the lighthouse’s condition because it’s under the ownership of the Coast Guard, Gebhardt, a former military wife, didn’t give up so easily and started making some calls.
Gebhardt’s persistence led her to Jake Davis, whose knowledge and enthusiasm about lighthouses impressed her. Davis is the officer in charge of the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation (ATON) team that is based out of Astoria, a position he has held since last June. His team is in charge of lighthouses, buoys and other navigational aids for an area that stretches from the mouth of the Columbia River to Portland, and from Grays Harbor to Tillamook.
Davis, who was born in Port Angeles but raised in Michigan, agreed to meet with the group last Wednesday to discuss the lighthouse and what options might exist to get it on the path of being restored.
“When I got word that somebody was reaching out and asking about the lighthouse, I was super excited to hear about that,” Davis said at the June 15 meeting. “Since I have taken over as the officer in charge of this unit, lighthouses have been something that I’ve been trying to work toward getting rehabilitated.”
There are four lighthouses that Davis’ unit is responsible for overseeing, including the North Head Lighthouse — which is now owned by Washington State Parks — and the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse. The unit is in charge of servicing the lights in both and upkeep of the Cape D structure.
One of Davis’ first ATON visits as the officer-in-charge was to the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, and he said he was “shocked” to find the condition that it was in. He contrasted it with the sterling condition of the lighthouses along the Great Lakes he had dealt with from previous posts he served in.
“I can’t speak to why and how it got to the point that it is right now, but I know the reason that I can’t touch it right now, unfortunately, to do a lot of the rehabilitation that I want to is because I have no documentation of any asbestos, any lead abatement that’s been done, or anything,” Davis said. “Because of OSHA regulations and because of our own regulations about being able to disturb paint and repaint and anything like that, unfortunately our hands are tied right now getting it rehabilitated.”
Prior to Gebhardt’s inquiry, Davis reached out to the Coast Guard’s civil engineering unit for this area, which is ultimately in charge of the structure of federally owned lighthouses. That unit operates on roughly a five-year cycle of assessing structures, and Davis was told that Cape Disappointment’s last cycle was at the height of the pandemic shutdowns in 2020, which prevented the unit from coming to look at the lighthouse.
That unit was finally able to come to Cape D last month, and Davis plans on following up with the unit later this month on if any of the safety tests have been completed, which would allow some rehabilitative work to begin.
One potential development that Davis mentioned, which received the most attention and surprise from the group, is the possibility of getting ownership of the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse transferred from the Coast Guard to Washington State Parks — which is what happened with North Head Lighthouse in 2012. It’s something that the Coast Guard is in favor of doing whenever possible, Davis said, although he stressed that he was not guaranteeing anything and that he was not speaking in his official capacity with the Coast Guard.
“It’s basically a funding issue,” Davis said, noting that there’s only so much money that the civil engineering unit is allotted in any given year for performing serious structural work and that it is a competitive process. “If we can get [the lighthouses] over to a parks department, or something of that nature that is comfortable with taking ownership and has the ability to upkeep it more than we do … We want to see these things taken care of.”
If that’s something the group is interested in pursuing, which certainly seemed to be the case, Davis said he would help connect them with the relevant Coast Guard unit that handles such matters. In cases where lighthouses are transferred to private or non-Coast Guard ownership, he said it is his understanding that part of the transfer of ownership must allow the Coast Guard to maintain access to the navigation light and continue to service it.
“As a general rule, from what I’ve seen, we are very much in favor of trying to put lighthouses and structures in the hands of people who are going to take care of them,” Davis said.
A little history
According to Chinook Observer archives, Cape D last received significant renovations in the early 1990s, including a fresh coat of black and white painted stripes with a dark green top. It is one of 750 lighthouses that once guarded the shores of the U.S., but which now serve relatively little purpose in an age of satellite-guided navigation. Cape D Light’s dwindling mission is reflected in its peeling exterior paint and rarely seen interior.
Cape D Light’s indoors plaster is believed to contain asbestos — once a common insulating material but now a known cancer-causing agent if it becomes airborne. This factor — along with lead-based paint and other environmental considerations — have stymied volunteer restoration offers and left the historic structure in limbo.
One of the West Coast’s first eight lighthouses and the oldest still operating in the Pacific Northwest, Cape D Light is accessible via a newly reopened forest trail that starts at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Cape Disappointment State Park.
The lighthouse was the setting of President Rutherford B. Hayes’ Oct. 15, 1880 visit to Pacific County.
“The Presidential party, with all the ladies, visited the light house and all expressed themselves greatly pleased with the condition of every thing appertaining to the light station and they all complemented us very highly with the good condition of the station,” the station keeper reported.
