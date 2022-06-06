RAYMOND — Big things are on deck in Raymond, where a proposed significant revamping of the American Legion Post 150 building is eyed for a resource center and low-income housing, emphasizing veterans.
The project was brought to the attention of the Pacific County Commissioners during meetings on May 10 and May 24, where Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger requested the commissioners approve a Community Development Block Grant application.
“From a financial point of view, CDBG grants are ‘pass through’ grants that require no additional matching funds from the county,” Plakinger stated in his request. “If Pacific County were to receive this specific CDBG grant, expenditures and revenues would be processed in the county’s Capital Improvement Funds No. 301. This is the same fund that the county has utilized for various CDBG grant projects over the past decade.”
According to Plakinger’s request, the Legion has already acquired over $3.3 million in funding for the project through the 2021 state capital budget and from a congressionally directed spending request submitted by Sen. Maria Cantwell. The project will have a total price tag of $7.5 million.
Included in the project would be offices, a meeting room, a kitchen, and restrooms. At least nine agencies have reached out with interest in acquiring space in the building, including Pacific County Voices United, a Washington State University Extension, and Worksource and Supplemental Services for Veterans and Families.
Project managers are eyeing having all funding by the end of the year with a goal of beginning construction by July 2023 and completed by July 2024. The hope is for the building to have full occupancy of the offices and subsequent upper-level apartments by September 2024.
Hope to ease housing crisis
The updates and improvements of the project are expected to help with the county’s housing crisis, allow veterans easier access to services and continue the revitalization of downtown Raymond.
“This is a very worthwhile project for the downtown area as well as the community, I think,” Commissioner Lisa Olsen said. “Included in that is some space for needed services on the main floor as well as the apartments above.”
“I have just been really excited the last several weeks about how this project came together,” Rebecca Chaffee said. “When we put together the project, we wanted to do a Veteran Resources Center, but we’ve not been able to expand it to a full range of rotating services and to accommodate the extension office. I think it’s really exciting to be able to have so many providers interacting and connecting as they provide services to the community.”
Olsen and Commissioner Frank Wolfe voted in favor of the grant request, which eyes securing $1 million for the project through the Washington State Department of Commerce with the Legion and the Willapa Community Development Association as the beneficiaries.
Another project well underway
Another project in Raymond is currently already underway thanks to state and federal funding, where a new building called the Willapa Center is already having foundation work done.
The new building, located on 3rd Street, will be three stories tall, with the bottom floor full of offices and an early learning center and the top two floors housing 30 apartments mixed with one, two, and three-bedroom units. The project is estimated to cost just under $10 million.
The Housing Authority of Southwest Washington (Pacific County Joint Housing Authority) and 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) played major roles in the project, including Walsh’s push in the state legislature to secure state funds for the project.
“As a member of the American Legion for over 35 years, it makes me sad to see it closing, but I also know that Post 150 made the right decision to allow the sale and renovation of the building to go forward,” Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts said. “I believe the last thing anyone would like to see is another empty, unused building in downtown Raymond. When completed, it will provide some much-needed veteran housing as well as a newly renovated, beautiful building.
“I drive by the ever-progressing Willapa Center daily, and I am so anxious to see it completed,” Roberts added. “It will provide much-needed housing in the downtown area as well as retail space on the ground floor. I am personally aware of people waiting for senior/low-income housing, and the waiting list is several years for apartments in town right now. This speaks volumes for our need for more senior/low-income housing.”
