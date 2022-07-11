SOUTH BEND — Hours after being released due to issues with a probable cause affidavit, Jesse J. Bridges, 25, of Grayland, landed back in jail on a warrant for first-degree murder. The arrest culminated in a wild 24 hours for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
Bridges was initially arrested on July 7 for shooting at a homeowner during an incident near Grayland after he reportedly was “looking at a place to buy.” A resident chased him from the area, and Bridges allegedly shot in the man’s direction several times with a shotgun.
Details of the encounter and incident are limited because the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office determined the probable cause affidavit did not warrant charges. Bridges was released immediately after this decision at 12:01 p.m. on July 8.
However, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Bridges was found in possession of the firearm even though he is a felon due to a 2016 domestic violence conviction in Idaho. The waived charges included unlawful firearm possession, drive-by shooting, and reckless endangerment.
Following his release, and after receiving a disturbing tip about details of an alleged murder, the sheriff’s office put out an “attempt to locate” for Bridges. He was eventually found at the Jackpot 76 filling station in South Bend, only a mile from the jail.
Wife provides tip
Following his release, Bridges’ spouse, who is identified as Jesse Helige, contacted the sheriff’s office and alleged that Bridges had murdered a man, Spencer Cheney, in Grayland a week earlier. She alleged that the murder of Cheney, Bridges’ cousin, occurred a week prior while she was away from where the couple resided on Tamarack Street in Grayland, along with Bridges’ mother, Angela Bridges, and her boyfriend.
“According to Helige, Bridges had messaged her on Facebook Messenger on June 29 or 30 stating something to the effect of ‘I am about to do something stupid’ or ‘I am planning to do something stupid,’” Sgt. Nick Zimmerman stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Helige reportedly arrived back at her residence on July 1 or July 2, and Bridges took her to a vehicle covered by a tarp and showed her what appeared to be a deceased human body inside with its arms on its chest.
“Helige informed after Bridges had shown her the body, he had discussed with her on multiple occasions plans to dispose of the body in the vehicle. Helige informed me Bridges had planned to burn the body in a burn barrel and on another occasion had planned to cut the body into pieces with a chainsaw and a pair of pruning shears, and disperse the body after it was cut,” Zimmerman also stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Deputies were able to locate the deceased male where Helige described he would be and determined the male had been there approximately a week. Bridges’ mother also provided an approximate timeline for when Bridges covered the vehicle with a tarp.
‘Nothing to do with it’
During his interview, Bridges did not recount anything about the murder or even let on that someone was under the tarp. He alleged that Cheney had left his car on the property and disappeared and had no idea where the man went. Bridges also alleged that Cheney asked to stay with him, but everyone living at the residence told the man no.
“Bridges informed me Cheney had arrived in a vehicle, being a black old model car. Bridges informed me that Cheney had been at the property for a single day before leaving without the vehicle he had arrived in. When asked when Cheney left, Bridges stated he and his mother had left to Aberdeen later in the day after Cheney had arrived, and when they returned, the vehicle he had arrived in was covered with a tarp,” Zimmerman stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Zimmerman questioned Bridges specifically about what had happened to Cheney, and he told the deputy “he had no business” looking into the tarp-covered car because it wasn’t his and “denied having any involvement in Cheney’s death.”
However, Helige informed officers that Bridges told her that Cheney had allegedly peed on a tent Bridges was in and stole tools from him. He then allegedly retaliated by stabbing and shooting Cheney. He then allegedly placed Cheney inside a vehicle and covered it with a tarp while deciding how to dispose of the body.
Eerie party invitation
The Facebook account for the accused murderer has a public post inviting anyone to come to a party at his address on Tamarack Street on July 2, promising it to be a “big shindig.”
“Bring your carry on as long as it’s got tit’s and ass or it sniffs laughs,” he said in the post. “Option a is always preferred. Loud music, rowdy crowds, drinks, hippy neighbors. Hustle up, it’s almost happy hour. BYOB is always beneficial.”
The date coincides with the day of or day after he allegedly killed his cousin out of spite.
Bridges is currently sitting in the Pacific County Jail for first-degree murder. Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter set his bail at $5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.