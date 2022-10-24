LONG BEACH — Not every visitor to the Long Beach Post Office has two legs — some have four.
Tammy Haataja greets them warmly, shakes their paw, and stoops to feed them a treat.
Koa, whose human is Mark Brist, is an energetic 10-month-old mixed breed. He was among those who visited Haataja Oct. 13 while she was being interviewed about her appointment as postmaster.
She takes over from Mark Scarborough, who retired after 17 years with the post office. Back in May, Scarborough began an extended leave while he cared for his mother in Portland.
During that time, Haataja stepped over from the Ilwaco Post Office where she had held the top job since 2019.
Long Beach staff were so pleased to have her on board that they lobbied senior U.S. Postal Service managers to offer Haataja the job permanently when Scarborough announced he was going to retire.
“She’s great! She’s wonderful! She helps … and is just ‘there,’” said clerk Alex Zapata, who coordinated a letter campaign from employees to the regional authorities.
“The girls gathered the letters between themselves and from area business members wanting me to stay,” Haataja said. “I was, like, ‘You guys don’t need to do that.’”
‘Sealed the deal’
While she enjoyed working in Ilwaco, she realized a larger office would be a step up in her 15-year postal career. “That was kind of a deciding factor — them wanting me to stay. So I went ahead and applied.”
As a regional boss mulled the hiring choice between Haataja and another finalist, he phoned Long Beach staff for a reference. Zapata, who has been a clerk at Long Beach for a year, was delighted to guide his decision.
“They called Alex and asked her what I have done for the office,” Haataja said. “It made me feel really good knowing that I had the full support of all the staff here. They didn’t just want a postmaster — they wanted me here. It kind of sealed the deal.”
The appointment was confirmed Oct. 8.
Haataja will continue to oversee Ilwaco (which also has the Chinook office) until a new postmaster is named for the 98624 zip code. Her Long Beach duties include supervising the small Seaview office, where Shiela McCully is handling operations.
“There’s more for me to do here,” said Haataja, explaining the move north. “I like my customers in Ilwaco and here. It has nothing to do with the customers. It was the challenge of a bigger office. It is a step up in level for a postmaster.”
Fun workplace
Haataja lives in Rosburg. Her husband, Jeff, works at the Port of Ilwaco and daughters, Nancy, 16, and Paige, 14, attend Naselle Schools.
Her career began as a clerk in Naselle, first encouraged by her mother, Sherry Johnson, a retired postal carrier, and then mentored by long-time postal manager Rudy St. John. She commuted for a year to Rainier, Ore., to learn computer systems before the Ilwaco job opened up on the retirement of James Wills.
As at Ilwaco, Haataja has brightened the office with seasonal decor. Customers saw her climbing a ladder in the lobby to set up Halloween-themed decorations; she’s having some spooky fun with costumes as Oct. 31 approaches.
The mood in the cramped quarters on the corner of Bolstad Avenue and Second Street is upbeat as customers — and doggies — come through the swing door. The phone rings almost constantly. Haataja takes her turn fielding questions from the public. Often callers are postal colleagues seeking guidance on computer system issues.
“‘If you have a problem, ask Tammy!’ It is not too bad, for the most part,” she laughed. “I would rather help people get it right rather than try to fix something later.”
Friendly and efficient
Next will come changes in work flow to enhance efficiency, plus hiring to spread the load. “There is a fine line between having to follow the rules and still being able to be customer-friendly and efficient,” Haataja explained. “It’s more like a ‘gray area’ of what we can and can’t do to help people.”
When the camera comes out, Zapata spontaneously hugs her boss, then turns swiftly back to the counter to serve a customer. “We have become more of a family,” said Haataja. “I work with them instead of having them work for me.”
Zapata embraces that concept, too. “We are all in this together!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.