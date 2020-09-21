PENINSULA — The local hair cutting industry has faced an array of challenges this year as it recovers following the state-mandated lockdown that lasted from mid-March through late-May.
Coronavirus-related regulations forced major, difficult changes to business models. The rules are so detailed that some establishments had to delay reopening to fully prepare. Business is down at some locations; at least a few customers remain reluctant to get a haircut.
Hairdressers can no longer accept walk-ins. Strict distancing rules restrict spontaneity and social atmosphere. Stylists cannot provide beard and moustache trims. Cleaning requirements slow things down.
Initial pent-up demand
At Azure Salon, Amy Chadwick, as designated site supervisor, was responsible for implementing training in the new rules. They did rehearsals before reopening on June 1. Meanwhile, they prepared to meet the pent-up demand.
“We were communicating with clients a month or so prior to the reopen…. Some time in May, I started to rebook appointments from March,” Chadwick said. In addition, “most of my clients rebook at the end of their appointment, so I had clients who were already booked.”
Still, they didn’t pack their schedule, at least initially. They wanted to leave extra time for disinfectant protocol, and to go outside for a mask break. “We were nervous,” she said.
By then, many people were desperate for a haircut. “I had people message me and show me their hair,” said Gail Barella at Barella’s barber shop in Long Beach. Pent-up demand at first outweighed any lingering reluctance to spend long periods indoors.
Packed, then slower
Dick Jeffers at Dick’s Hair Lair, who reopened immediately at the end of the lockdown, and Barella, who restarted June 3, both reported the same pattern: For two weeks after the reopen, their schedules were packed. Since then, volume has been lower than normal.
Barella, who normally maxes out at 16 haircuts per day, did 14 on her first day back, then 20 on a grueling June 4. She achieved this volume despite the new cleaning requirements inhibiting speed.
“Everyone was tired of [doing without] and couldn’t wait to get in that chair,” Barella said. “I had more trash bags of hair than in my whole time owning this place.”
Since then, she has been at around 12 haircuts per day, fewer than normal. Jeffers estimates that his business is down 40% on the year. “A lot of my customers are senior citizens,” said Jeffers, who himself falls into that category. “Some people I haven’t seen in eight months for a haircut.”
“I have had a handful of clients who decided to wait,” Chadwick said. “Just in the last month I’ve had three people return.”
The social atmosphere has taken an inevitable hit, hairstylists say. People can’t drop someone off for a haircut and stick around. A stylist can’t go join in a conversation another is having with her client. “People used to bring in friends. The whole (seating area) was active,” Barella said.
Living with new rules
Barella has had to switch from an all walk-in business model to appointment-only. It is hard to tell customers trying to come in that they have to go home and call her to make an appointment. Other times, a customer will be waiting outside while she engages in the rigorous mandated cleaning that follows each visit.
Some customers grumble at the mask mandate and other rules. “Some people are pretty good about wearing masks; some it bothers. It bothers me, too; I’ve had my lung partially collapse, and [the mask] affects my breathing. This smoke and fire doesn’t make it any better,” Jeffers said earlier this month.
Having few or no employees, hair-styling businesses usually weren’t eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans. Some owners were able to defer or avoid some expenses during the lockdown. Azure was able to get a different emergency loan from the Small Business Administration. There were new expenses for equipment such as sanitizers and masks; Barella got a deal from Long Beach Pharmacy on these items.
Stylists miss the old atmosphere, and are eager to get back to it. “We’re separated from each other in the salon,” Chadwick said. “You can’t go to speak to another client… Maybe from ten feet away, ‘Hi, how are you,’ but not a long conversation. We have to be aware, because that’s not the kind of people we are. We want to stay connected.”
“We all face the same hurdles,” Barella said. “It was pretty devastating to everybody. We overcame it together, not just as business owners but as a community.”
