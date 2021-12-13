Among those planning the City of Long Beach 2022 centennial celebrations are, left to right, Sue Svendsen, Long Beach City Council member; Jessie Hermens, Long Beach city clerk; Karla Jensen from the Long Beach Merchants Association; and Dianna Knight from the Long Beach Visitor and Merchant Services Center.
And city and community leaders are enthusiastically planning a party.
Long Beach started out as a summer vacation village founded by Henry Harrison Tinker in 1880, but it didn’t officially incorporate as a city until Jan. 18, 1922.
This centennial will be marked by 100 days of celebrations, said Karla Jensen, president of the Long Beach Merchants Association.
The group is working with David Glasson, city administrator, and Jessie Hermens, city clerk, to plan a series of events.
Full details are being finalized. “We are really looking forward to this,” said Dianna Knight from the Long Beach Visitor and Merchant Services Center.
The celebrations will begin with a fireworks display Feb. 5. The City Council will meet Feb. 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding. A valentines theme will run through February with organizers asking people, “What do you love about Long Beach?”
During the 100 days, the city and merchants’ group are planning events to highlight the history of Long Beach. Jensen anticipates several new ventures opening in the downtown core, incorporating a centennial theme into their grand opening celebrations; all businesses are being encouraged to display old photos.
“It’s fun finding out some of the history,” said Sue Svendsen, a City Council member involved in event planning.
Musical events are being considered for the stage at Veterans Park. The centennial theme will be incorporated into several annual events on the calendar, including the Razor Clam Festival, and when tourism promoters seek to attract spring break visitors. “And we are looking for a way to get school kids involved.” Jensen said.
As event details are firmed up, word will spread to residents and visitors through the Facebook pages of the city and merchants’ group. “We are looking for history stories and pictures from residents and people who have been coming here over the years,” Jensen said.
Organizers are considering an April 30 costume party with a 1920s’ “speakeasy-era” theme. The following day, May 1, will see the Loyalty Days centennial-themed parade. Events will conclude with the burial of a time capsule in mid-May.
