RAYMOND — North county police and fire units were dispatched to a reported hazmat spill at the 101 Quick Stop/Chevron on Heath Street in Raymond at 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Arriving units discovered a hydrocarbon spill estimated between 75 to 100 gallons.
Heath Street was immediately closed to all traffic. First responders called for assistance from the Washington State Department of Ecology's Spill Response Team.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Scott McDougall and Raymond Fire Chief Todd Strozyk coordinated the response with Ecology. Raymond Fire stationed an engine at the scene in case of any combustion.
The Ecology Spill Response Team arrived at about 2:40 p.m. and began assessing the situation. They informed Chevron owner Kyung Suk Han that he needed to call a commercial response team immediately and that they would "remain on scene until the contractor arrives."
According to witnesses, an individual at the gas station was removing a liquid from a hole in the ground and it poured onto the surface. The same person then began filling a portable "tank-like" item, from which liquid overflowed. It's unclear if the liquid was gasoline.
Cowlitz Clean Sweep was contracted to respond to the scene and perform the cleanup. No contaminants were found in the storm drains or sewer line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.