PACIFIC COUNTY — This January, the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department enlisted five new people to tackle improving public health in the county.
Three of the new hires are grant funded, and two are replacements for departing employees.
Health Services Program manager
Stephanie Michael, a registered dietician nutritionist, was hired as the county’s Health Services Program manager. Michael will be taking on some of Mary Goelz’s previous duties. Goelz worked for the health department for more than 30 years, and was department director starting in 2011. Goelz retired this January. While Katie Lindstrom has taken over as director, Michael will help manage the health program side.
With Washington in a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, much of Michael’s job right now is keeping up with developments of the disease. She is also gathering information for the state, such as confirming the number of working ventilators in Pacific County. These devices are essential in providing oxygen to critically ill patients.
The job serves Michael’s two main career interests: service and public health.
“I’m enjoying it a ton,” Michael said. “It feels like my whole brain is being used.”
Michael grew up in Maui, Hawaii and is a reserve officer in the Navy. She graduated from Bastyr University in Seattle with a Master of Science Degree in nutrition, didactic program in dietetics. She worked as a dietitian before coming to Pacific County.
Public health officer
Michael is working closely with Dr. Steven Krager.
Krager is the county’s public health officer, replacing Dr. James Edstam who retired in January. Public health officers both respond to disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19, as well as work to prevent chronic diseases, such as diabetes. It is just dependent on the focus of each county, Krager said.
Krager is board certified in public health and general preventive medicine with a master’s degree in public health and epidemiology, which is the study of health and disease in certain populations. He received his medical degree from Creighton University.
Krager serves as a health officer for five other Washington counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania and Wahkiakum. Krager also works as a primary care physician once a week at Columbia Health Services in Oregon. Krager will be in Pacific County the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, but available by phone at all times, he said.
Over the course of a week in January, Krager’s commute amounted to about 500 miles.
Krager’s work in the other counties can be an asset for addressing outbreaks such as COVID-19 because each county must respond similarly, Michael said.
Krager lives in St. Helens, Oregon with his wife, two kids and the family’s chickens. His face is scarred from when he crashed a bike in medical school.
“A lot of people think I have pen on my face,” Krager said.
Veteran’s service officer
One of the new positions for the department this year is the veteran’s service officer, which was filled by Bryson Rectenwald. The job is funded through a grant program created during the 2019 legislative session.
In this role, Rectenwald will assist veterans and their families with making claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These claims may be for VA disability compensation, pension, survivor pension and other financial assistance programs. In addition, the service officers will help connect veterans and their families with benefits related to health care, housing and education. These claims can result in a stable source of income for veterans.
Rectenwald served 11 years in the coast guard as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed in Sitka, Alaska and Astoria, Oregon. After finishing his service, he worked in the private sector writing technical manuals before getting hired on at the health department. His new job is a nice change, he said.
“Way more enjoyable than writing manuals,” Rectenwald said. “That can be a little bit dry.”
But the technical aspects of his previous work and his time in the military will serve him well in his new position, he said. Navigating VA claim procedures can be complicated and take time, he said. His job is to try to shorten the time it takes for a veteran or their family to receive benefits.
The system is evolving and it needs work, but it is getting faster, he said.
“A lot of credit goes to the veterans who keep pushing the VA to be better,” Rectenwald said.
Funding for the position was passed during the 2019 legislative session. Pacific, Clallam and Stevens counties were awarded a combined total of $450,000 to hire at least two Veteran Service Officers. The funding is available through June 30, 2021.
Jail-based behavioral health specialist
Two new hires for the health department are part of the county’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration program. The program is intended to support people with mental illness and addiction, both while they are in the county jail and after they’re released.
Amber Myers is the new jail-based behavioral health specialist. She will work at the jail to help diagnose mental health diseases and substance abuse disorders. People in jail want to talk, they need someone to hear their pain, their story, Myers said. She is there to fill that role and offer them more treatment than the jail has been able to in the past.
Before being hired by the county, Myers worked for two years at Willapa Behavioral Health. A recovering addict herself, she said she knows there is an incredible payoff to helping people with addiction.
“When an addict gets clean, they become powerful and unstoppable in their life because they’ve achieved something they never thought they would be able to achieve,” Myers said.
Myers is mother to two boys and has six grandchildren. She raises pitbulls and recently had a full white litter of puppies.
Community reentry liaison
Ed Crawford was hired as the county’s community reentry liaison. He will be there to help people after they are released from jail, filling the gap between jail and treatment.
Upon a person’s release Crawford’s job will be to: schedule a community based behavioral health appointment; provide transportation to the appointment; coordinate to have Naloxone ready for people with opioid use disorder; connect people to housing resources; connect people with employment training programs; and help get people connected to other benefits as needed.
Crawford is excited to be part of the collaboration project. The team is filled with people who care a lot about reducing recidivism and improving lives, he said.
The county’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program is a partnership between the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific County Public Health and Human Service Department. The county received funding for the program first in 2015 and again in 2017 and 2019. The latest grant award totaled $1.75 million for four years.
The program’s goal is to reduce the number of people with mental health or substance abuse disorder booked into jail, shorten their stays, increase the percentage of those people who got connected to services and lower rates of recidivism.
