BAY CENTER — Tragedy struck a family in Bay Center after a fast-moving fire engulfed their mobile home on May 11 at about 12:37 a.m. Nearby neighbors rushed to the home on Harrison Street to try and help the family escape and extinguish the fire.
Occupants of the home, identified as mom, father and four children, were able to escape the blaze, but a 5-year-old girl was trapped inside. Her parents and residents tried to run into the fire to save her.
The blaze erupted across the street from Robin Souvenir, former Pacific County sheriff. His wife, Jaime Souvenir, a senior dispatcher for the Pacific County 911 Communications Center (PacCom), was among the first to notice the blaze.
"I ran out of [our] house yelling," Jaime said. "Robin called 911 and then went out and fought the fire with Jimmy Anderson. I got on a chair and started to yell for [them], but the smoke was so thick and rolling I couldn't see or hear [them]."
Anderson was able to roll a fire truck up to the residence and worked with Robin and Johnson to try and extinguish the fire until additional units arrived. Units responded from the Nemah Volunteer Fire Department, South Bend Volunteer Fire Department, and the Raymond Fire Department.
Before fire engines arrived on the scene, Robin and another neighbor, Rob Johnson, used garden hoses to try and hold back the fire in an effort to rescue the missing child.
The victim's mother reportedly ran out of the mobile home with several of her children and handed off a baby to Jaime before darting back inside to try and save their remaining child.
Firefighters collectively were able to knock down the fire and battle their way into the home. They located and pulled out the 5-year-old, who was unresponsive and severely injured.
She was transported to the Willapa Harbor Hospital, but despite the best efforts from firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors, she succumbed to her injuries.
The names of the family have not been publicly released, and disclosure of their names is being withheld out of respect for the family. The family also lost several dogs in the fire.
The family's loss has rippled through the small community. Bay Center Fire Commissioner Glenn Killingbeck released a statement about the incident in which tragedy and heroics went hand-to-hand.
"In the midst of this tragedy — I learned that I truly live on one of the best streets in this world. We all came out of our houses and just started doing what we could. That's how Bay Center is; it's one of the reasons I love living here," he said.
"After the parents were able to get out of the street, Robin and I and my adult kids made sure they were fed and waited for [their mom and dad]. Ron and Tina Davis were kind enough to open their home for the family. The responders were on scene for a while longer, until close to 6 a.m.," he added.
It's unclear how the fire started. Fire investigators are conducting a fire investigation which could take several months to complete.
Anyone that is interested in helping the family can send monetary donations to the Bay Center Fire Department at P.O. Box 343, Bay Center, WA 98527. Material donations can be dropped off at a fire commissioner's residence at 15 Ranta Rd in Bay Center.
The South Bend School Foundation ran a fundraiser for the family to raise $5,000. It has since closed but raised $7,200. The funds will help the foundation get the affected children clothes and other items.
