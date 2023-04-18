TACOMA — When it comes to robot technology, Naselle students know their stuff.
And they proved it Friday in Tacoma by coming home with medals from the SkillsUSA state competition.
Juniors Derek Suomela and Alia Lebovitz earned first-place in Robotics Automation, with Naselle’s Logan Wirkkala-Scheller, an eighth-grader, in second place.
In the Mobile Robotics Technology division, Lebovitz teamed with classmate Lewis Hoff to take second place.
In the various contests, students had to design and build a robot and put it through its paces in selected tasks — and make modifications in a short time span. An element of the competition that displayed their academic and communication skills was to create a notebook/user guide and answer questions during an interview.
Coaches Rudi Rudolph and Ron Wright were delighted with their students’ successes.
Rudolph, who teaches at Naselle, stressed the importance of the vocational-technical education opportunities for his school and neighbors.
“SkillsUSA regional and state competitions have been a great motivator and experience for Naselle, Ilwaco and Wahkiakum students,” he said.
“At the state competition, our local students showcased their communication skills and technical ability. They are all shining stars of their Career and Technical Education classes and they have medals to prove it. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication I saw from all our area students.”
Rudolph coaches with Wright, who is a longtime educator in Wahkiakum County.
The contests were hosted by Clover Park Technical College in Tacoma and covered myriad disciplines. About 1,500 students took part, all having advanced by demonstrating their expertise at regional competitions.
The NHS students will recharge their batteries and gear up for an international competition in Maryland May 13. Naselle will host a robotics contest for middle-school-aged students June 2.
