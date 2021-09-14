The European Center model forecast for accumulated rainfall through this Sunday at 5 p.m. indicates up to 5 inches of precipitation in remote higher levels of the Willapa Hills in southeastern Pacific County, but also ample rain on the lowlands.
This graphic shows a strong atmospheric river closing in on the Northwest coast this Thursday. The darker blue-violet color indicates zones of low pressure carrying large quantities of water.
PACIFIC COUNTY — With clam digs getting the green light for this weekend, the weather has decided to make a significant shift. University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass has issued an early warning on his blog that Sept. 17-19 will be wet — very wet!
It’s all part of a massive rainstorm that stretches all the way from the coast of Asia to the Pacific Northwest.
“You know change is in the air when the National Weather Service starts warning of clogged drains and gutters and localized debris flows,” Mass said. “Mama Mia! 2-4 inches in the mountains and .5-1 inch in the lowlands of Oregon and Washington. Even eastern Washington gets some decent rain.”
One model, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, forecasts our area to see anywhere from 3-4 inches of rain over the three days.
With the rainfall, temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid-60s. The heaviest rains are expected to be on Friday through Saturday morning, two of the early morning digs for the opening of clam dig season.
While the rain is likely an issue for clam diggers, it does have a perk.
“This rain will mark the end of the wildfire season in the northwest,” Mass said. “The remaining fires will rapidly decline with the massive moisture, high relative humidity, and much lower temperatures.”
The soaking is also expected to bring snow to mountain ranges, primarily about 6,000 feet; all part of a straightforward sign summer is over, and La Niña is taking over.
Now would be a good time to clean out gutters and take appropriate measures to protect your gardens you’ve spent the summer perfecting. Clam diggers are also advised to be ready for adverse conditions on the beaches.
