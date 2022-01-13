SURFSIDE — Rainfall totals exceeding 14 inches on the Long Beach Peninsula since mid-last week have overwhelmed drainage and outflow systems in the Surfside area. Pacific County has spent all morning trying to provide residents with some relief.
At least seven homes have been impacted by floodwaters in Surfside, which has resulted in Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall offering to set up an evacuation center.
So far, according to McDougall, the offer has been declined.
"We got about a half-inch of rain yesterday, and that was just enough to [push] us into a critical tipping point," McDougall. "The drainage system on the Long Beach Peninsula is completely overwhelmed right now on the north end of the peninsula."
Pacific County Department of Public Works (DPW) has had workers traversing the area making sure drains remain unclogged to help with drainage. The outflows are reported to be flowing at their maximum capacity.
"There's just no place for the water to go," McDougall said. "They have been checking drains and all of the system, and there is just no place for the water to go. There are millions of gallons of water, and the system is handling water as fast as it can."
It's expected to take at least a couple more days for the water in Surfside to recede, and weather through the weekend is expected to be mild.
"There's just no easy answer, and we are expected to go through a fairly dry weekend," McDougall said. "By the end of the weekend, one would hope that the water would have dropped substantially."
"There are a lot of people who are concerned that the county is not out working on their behalf, that DPW is not working. [DPW is] hopping to get to places and make sure that everything is operating at the level of efficiency it needs to operate at," McDougall added.
McDougall has received some requests for the county to send suction trucks to remove water from the area and yards, but it is not an option due to the substantial amount of water.
"There's just no option," McDougall said. "There's no place for the water to go. Yes, we're close to the ocean on both sides, but even if they pumped the water out of one individual's yard, it would have to go somewhere where it is dry and would have to flow into somebody else's yard or flow back to where it came from."
Residents can fill sandbags at the county shop at 318 Second Street North in Long Beach to help protect their homes from the water.
