PACIFIC COUNTY — Another major storm has taken aim at the Pacific Northwest in the form of a Category 4 atmospheric river. Over the next 72 hours, rainfall is expected to exceed 5 inches in the Willapa Hills — which will steadily push up river levels.
The National Weather Service Portland has already issued a High Wind Warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday afternoon for sustained wind speeds up to 35 mph and gusts upwards of 60 mph.
"Along the coast, winds will become quite gusty again, but this time, strong enough that the raw model boundary layer wind speeds imply bringing a period of gusts 55-65 mph [on] Monday, even to the inland coastal areas," the NWS Portland stated.
Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Willapa and Naselle Rivers, where water levels are expected to steadily increase and peak Tuesday morning. Both are expected to remain several feet below flood stage, but uncertainty with rainfall amounts possess some risk of that changing.
"There appears to be a roughly 9- to 15-hour period where 3 to 4 inches of rainfall across our north coastal areas and the Washington Cascades. The main concern will be rapid rises on the more flashier rivers, especially the Grays River in [western Wahkiakum County] where we currently expect the river to sharply rise Monday afternoon and evening," the NWS Portland stated.
The European Model for Mid-Range Weather Forecast model anticipates rainfall through Wednesday to hit or exceed 5 inches for the majority of Pacific County. Higher rainfall is forecast for the northern Willapa Hills.
Winds are also expected to create a tidal anomaly on Monday, but unlike the flooding seen in January, king tides and snow melt will not be factors.
Monday's tide will peak at 11.15 feet in Raymond at 11:18 a.m.
Travelers through Raymond are advised to plan accordingly should US 101 at Ocean Avenue flood as it has in recent events.
