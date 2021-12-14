PACIFIC COUNTY — Predicting the weather in Washington state, especially on the west side, can be a guessing game instead of an exact science.
Case in point: The last month of up-and-down weather patterns.
So far this season, it’s been raining, rainy with wind, or snowing, especially at higher elevations, as seen in the past two weeks.
This week is expected to be no different, with the lowlands below 1,000 feet expected to see nearly continuous rain showers, while the hills — including the Willapa Hills above 1,000 feet — could get upward of a foot of snow.
Thus far in recent days, the Willapa Hills near the Pacific/Lewis county line have already received around 8 inches of snow above 1,500 feet.
These same locations in the vicinity of Walville Peak can expect up to 12 more inches of accumulation through Wednesday, Dec. 15, when a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
Down near sea level, the most populated areas of the county can anticipate a more modest, typical winter rain event. Valley floors, such as between Menlo and Frances and south from Nemah to Naselle, could see light snow showers.
“Once again, I am ruining snow dreams,” said Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, an avid weather watcher. “We will probably see mixed rain and snow [at sea level] with potentially snow showers at sea level, but nothing that’s going to stick to the ground or anything here.”
Some forecasting models have suggested snow levels could drop down to around 500 feet on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
“These types of forecasts are really difficult around here,” McDougall said. “I don’t think that we are going to see any snow, but I am really reluctant to just draw a hard line in the sand and say it’s not going to happen. I don’t think it’s going to happen, and realistically it probably won’t happen, but you never wanna say never.”
However, there is a word of caution for residents in view of the high snow accumulation forecast for the hills. Heavy rain may increase the likelihood of flooding.
Currently, the snow level is expected to rise to 2,900 feet on Thursday and remain above 2,000 feet through the weekend, before snow levels return to around 1,500 feet on Sunday when a potential for snow resumes.
