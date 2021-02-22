JEZERO CRATER, Mars — NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance, which landed on the Red Planet last Thursday, will seek evidence of organic carbon or fossils, micro-organisms, and plains created by ancient rivers or lakes.
The Ingenuity helicopter arrived clamped to the belly of the rover. But its role in the project is separate.
“Its mission is experimental in nature and completely independent of the rover’s science mission,” NASA said. “In the months after landing, the helicopter will be placed on the surface to test — for the first time ever — powered flight in the thin Martian air.”
Scientists want to know if small helicopters could be used on missions as robotic scouts, surveying terrain or carrying instrument payloads.
“The rover and helicopter are going to give us a lot of feedback over a long time,” said Ilwaco High School graduate Leland Holeman. His company, Goodwinds Composites in Mount Vernon, crafted the legs of the helicopter for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
The 19-inch tall helicopter has a rotor span of about 4 feet. It houses miniature onboard computers and two cameras, but weighs only 4 pounds.
Holeman and his fellow company owner, sister Amelia Cook, worked with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to make the composite legs lightweight but strong.
Mars has a lower gravity than Earth, but its atmosphere is thinner, making it harder to generate lift. Solar power is used to recharge its batteries. Internal heaters keep it warm overnight when surface temperatures plummet.
“Taking to the air would give scientists a new perspective on a region’s geology and even allow them to peer into areas that are too steep or slippery to send a rover. In the distant future, they might even help astronauts explore Mars,” NASA said.
The New York Times has put a $2.7 billion price tag on the overall project. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology has managed four Mars robot rovers dating back to 1997. NASA has lost contact with all of these robots except the most recent one, named Curiosity, sent in 2012.
Mars, which is 126 million miles from Earth, received three visitors this month, various media have reported. Two other spacecraft, Hope from the United Arab Emirates and Tianwen-1 from China, entered orbit.
