Motorboats keep barges from Ballard Marine Construction in place during removal of the Hero from a tributary to Willapa Bay. The sunken vessel — with its stern near the bottom of this photo — was brought to Bay Center by an individual who hoped to restore it but who lacked the resources to do so. Taking its remains out of the water is costing Washington taxpayers $2.5 million.
Workers at the bow of the Hero are pulling the legendary vessel apart piece by piece, removing a potentially dangerous source of contamination from the otherwise clean waters around Bay Center in Willapa Bay.
Motorboats keep barges from Ballard Marine Construction in place during removal of the Hero from a tributary to Willapa Bay. The sunken vessel — with its stern near the bottom of this photo — was brought to Bay Center by an individual who hoped to restore it but who lacked the resources to do so. Taking its remains out of the water is costing Washington taxpayers $2.5 million.
BAY CENTER — Demolition is well underway on the research vessel Hero in Bay Center and is expected to be completed by mid-September. The legendary wooden boat met its demise in Palix River estuary, where it slowly decayed and ultimately sank in the winter of 2017.
Crews from Ballard Marine Construction have been working on the wreckage for around a month removing hazardous chemicals to pick it apart piece by piece. A massive crane and excavators on a barge have done most of the work.
“They’re currently focusing on getting harmful pollutants out from inside the ship, primarily lead and asbestos, but have begun some demolition,” Washington State Department of Natural Resources Spokesman Joe Smilley said. “Overall, they’re about a third of the way through the project. They will be ramping up demolition efforts in [the] coming weeks.”
The removal project was publicly bid and awarded to Ballard Marine for $1.8 million, not including hazardous material removal or disposal. The total project is expected to be over $2.5 million due the asbestos contaminated material, lead and toxic PCBs on the vessel, DNR said. Funds came in a special one-time appropriation by the Washington Legislature.
The project has grabbed the attention of travelers along Bay Center Dike Road, who often slow down to watch the heavy equipment in action or just outright stop on the road and watch in awe as the crews work. Many snap photos as the excavator reaches down, crunches a piece of the legendary boat, and pulls it aboard the barge.
A sad ending
While the boat became a major eyesore for the residents of Bay Center and a significant concern of local fisherman and oyster farmers who voiced concerns over pollution, not everyone is happy to see the vessel demolished.
Before its demise, the vessel was world-renowned for its research around the globe, including multiple forays to Antarctica. Maritime experts in the state of Maine are proud of the 125-foot vessel that was built and launched by Harvey Gamage at his shipyard in South Bristol, Maine.
Parts of the boat and its historical legacy are expected to be handed over to the Antarctican Society so that its historical roots can live on. Arrangements have already been made to transport salvaged part of the boat all the way to Maine, over 3,000 miles away.
“[DNR] has been in contact with the Antarctican Society about the salvage efforts of the R/V Hero. We have been assured we will receive photos and images of the removal process. The society remains committed to also bringing back to Maine, where the Hero was built in 1968, salvaged items from the ship,” Charles H Lagerbom, archivist at the Antarctican Society, said.
“A trucking company has been hired and stands ready to bring back up to five tons of remains. A local maritime museum here in Maine has expressed interest in Hero items, so salvaged remains, once transported back east, will be preserved, stored, and exhibited,” he added.
Lagerbom and the Antarctican Society are thankful for the coordination and kindness of DNR and others that have preserved some of the memories encased in the R/V Hero’s weather frame that once conquered storms and seas and showed little fear.
“The Antarctican Society would like to thank Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and Derelict Vessel Removal Program Manager Troy Wood for all their help and assistance in this endeavor,” Lagerbom said.
“This is a pretty big deal and could not have been successful without their help. They have played a huge role in helping return to the Pine Tree State the remains of an important piece of Maine maritime history. Hero’s final chapters are still being written, and we are glad to be a part of it,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.