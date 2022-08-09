BAY CENTER — Demolition is well underway on the research vessel Hero in Bay Center and is expected to be completed by mid-September. The legendary wooden boat met its demise in Palix River estuary, where it slowly decayed and ultimately sank in the winter of 2017.

Crews from Ballard Marine Construction have been working on the wreckage for around a month removing hazardous chemicals to pick it apart piece by piece. A massive crane and excavators on a barge have done most of the work.

Hero closeup

Workers at the bow of the Hero are pulling the legendary vessel apart piece by piece, removing a potentially dangerous source of contamination from the otherwise clean waters around Bay Center in Willapa Bay.
Hero demolition

Crew members from Ballard Marine Construction were about a third of the way late last week in removing the sunken research vessel Hero from the Palix River estuary in Bay Center.
Hero before sinking
Hero's name plate commemorated her construction in 1968.
Hero before sinking
A compass was once essential navigational equipment aboard the Hero.

