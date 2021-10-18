VANCOUVER — With the 2022 general election a year away, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler continues to maintain a cash advantage over primary election opponents mostly from within her own party.
According to quarterly reports filed by campaigns to the Federal Elections Commission, Herrera Beutler’s campaign committee brought in about $523,600 from July 1 to Sept. 30, the most of any of the six candidates who have reported raising any funds in the race for Washington’s Third Congressional District.
And for the second consecutive quarter, the candidate who led the field of challengers in fundraising was Joe Kent, a fellow Republican who announced his intent to challenge Herrera Beutler after she voted to oust former president Donald Trump for inciting insurrection during his second impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives in January. Kent, an Army veteran who grew up in Portland and now resides in Clark County, raised about $452,100 over the previous three months.
For Herrera Beutler, 62.6% of her funds this quarter, or $327,800, came from individuals, up from 53.1% the previous quarter. The incumbent also pulled in $159,500 from political action committees, or PACs, including from groups such as Alaska Air, the National Association of Realtors, Weyerhaeuser, and a number of PACs associated with incumbent House Republicans. Herrera Beutler also received a transfer of $20,137 from Take Back The House 2022 on Sept. 27, the PAC of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
About 94.4% of Kent’s total this quarter, or $426,638, came from individuals, roughly on par with the previous quarter. Kent did receive $19,000 from PACs this quarter, including $5,000 from Citizens United PAC, the conservative group led by a former Trump campaign official, $4,000 from a PAC affiliated with U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, and $10,000 from Madison Project Inc., a hybrid PAC/super PAC that supports anti-establishment and pro-Trump candidates.
Kent appears to have cleared the field in terms of financial support among pro-Trump challengers over the past quarter. All other candidates in the race combined to raise about $68,600 in the past three months, led by Heidi St. John, a Battle Ground resident and Christian author who raised $54,900.
St. John had pulled in a much more hefty $148,700 in the second quarter of the year, but Kent has racked up a slate of endorsements in recent months, including from 2020 Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, U.S. Representatives Gaetz and Paul Gosar, disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, the Wahkiakum County Republican Party, and Trump himself.
Herrera Beutler continues to hold a cash-on-hand advantage over the rest of the field. As of Sept. 30, the incumbent had $1.38 million stashed away, up from $1.04 million at the beginning of the quarter. Kent led the challengers with $836,800 in the bank, up from $512,200 three months ago, while St. John was the only other candidate to have more than $5,000, with $213,400 on-hand.
No notable Democratic candidates have filed with the FEC to run in the 2022 primary election so far. In the 2018 race for the seat, Herrera Beutler’s eventual general election foe, Carolyn Long, did not formally launch her campaign until November 2017. Potential candidates may be waiting until after the state’s once-a-decade redistricting process is finished — next month, at the earliest — before making a decision about whether to enter the race.
Local donations
While financial data from each of the individual campaigns in this most recent quarter is still being processed by the FEC, currently available data shows that hundreds of Long Beach Peninsula residents have donated to federal campaigns and causes this election cycle.
At least 250 peninsula residents have made at least one donation to a political campaign or group this year, with many donating multiple and even dozens of times. Not including donations from the third quarter, about $75,100 has been given in 2021 so far.
In the local money-race, about 54.6% of the total has gone to campaigns and causes affiliated with Republicans, 44.6% to Democrats, and 0.8% to unaffiliated groups. Popular beneficiaries of local dollars include U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and a host of Trump-affiliated PACs.
Of the 250 unique individuals who have made political donations this year, 69.6% have given to Democrats, 29.6% to Republicans, and 0.8% to unaffiliated groups. And of the 2,933 total number of donations given among peninsula residents, 71.9% have gone to Democrats, 27.7% to Republicans, and 0.3% to unaffiliated groups.
Among Democratic donors on the peninsula, the average individual has made 12.1 contributions and given $15.88 per contribution, for a total of $192.56 per individual donor. Among Republican donors, the average individual has made 11 contributions and given $50.45 per contribution, for a total of $554.29 per individual donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.