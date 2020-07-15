SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON — For the first time since Democratic candidate Carolyn Long announced her campaign last July, incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler got the better of her in a quarterly fundraising report.
In the year’s second quarter, covering April 1 through June 30, Beutler’s campaign reported raising about $764,000 to the Federal Election Commission for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Long’s campaign reported raising about $682,000 to the FEC during that same period, according to a press release.
Herrera Beutler maintained her cash-on-hand advantage over Long, with about $1.85 million compared to Long’s $1.58 million. None of the other three candidates also running in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary have reported raising any funds to the FEC.
Parker Truax, Herrera Beutler’s campaign manager, said in an email that 91% of contributions to the campaign have been small-dollar contributions of $50 or fewer. Of the $764,000 raised by the campaign, about $165,000, or 21.6%, came from political action committees.
“It’s clear that there is incredible grassroots support for Jaime and her effective work on behalf of Southwest Washington residents,” Truax said.
In a press release, Long’s campaign also said 91% of its contributions this quarter were via small-dollar donors, and 77% of contributions were local. Of the $682,000 the campaign raised, about $52,000, or 7.6%, came from PACs.
“This impressive fundraising quarter is another demonstration of the incredible grassroots support for Carolyn Long here in the district — and a testament to the fact that Southwest Washington is ready for new leadership,” said Abby Olmstead, Long’s campaign manager, in a press release.
In 2018, Herrera Beutler beat Long in the general election, winning with 52.7% of the vote. It was Herrera Beutler’s closest race since her first election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.
Long, a political science professor at Washington State University Vancouver, announced last July that she would again challenge Herrera Beutler for the seat. Before this quarter’s report, Long’s campaign outraised Herrera Beutler’s in the final two quarters of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, but consistently trailed in cash-on-hand.
