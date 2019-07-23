VANCOUVER – U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Monday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join her for updates on her work in Congress.
Southwest Washington residents can sign up to receive a call to join the telephone town hall by visiting https://tinyurl.com/Herrera-Link and entering their contact information. They can also contact her Vancouver office to be placed on this call list by calling 360-695-6292.
Any resident can also call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
