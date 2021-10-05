VANCOUVER — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a live “telephone town hall” on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Herrera for an update on her work. Callers will also be invited to ask questions or make comments.

Join the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Comments and questions can also be directed to Herrera at JHB.house.gov/contact.

