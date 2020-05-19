SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON — Following last week’s filing period for political offices in the state, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long seem destined for a rematch in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
While a total of five candidates filed to run in the Aug. 4 primary for the seat, Herrera Beutler, a Republican, and Long, a Democrat, are the sole candidates to have raised any funds as of the most recent quarterly filing report with the Federal Election Commission. The two faced off in the general election in 2018 with Herrera Beutler winning with 52.7% of the vote, her closest race since being elected in 2010.
Other candidates who filed to run for the seat include: Martin Hash, a perennial candidate from Vancouver who states no party preference; Davy Ray, a Democrat from Stevenson; and Devin Gray, a Democrat from Vancouver.
As of March 31, Herrera Beutler held a cash on hand advantage over Long, who declared her intent to run again last July. Herrera Beutler had about $1.28 million cash on hand, compared to Long’s $1.09 million. Long outraised the incumbent in the most recent quarter, $538,376 to $435,616.
Takko to face Republican challengers
State Sen. Dean Takko (D-Longview), who has represented the 19th Legislative District in the Washington State Senate since 2015, filed to run for another four-year term last week. He’ll take on Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson and Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier.
Born in Ilwaco, Takko has represented the district in the legislature since 2004, serving in the House until being appointed to the Senate 11 years later.
Wilson was elected to the Port of Longview Commission in 2015, and serves as the commission’s vice president. Cormier has served on the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners since 2013.
As of last week’s filing period, Takko held a clear fundraising advantage over both of his challengers, with about $90,000 cash on hand compared to about $8,000 on hand for Wilson and about $3,000 on hand for Cormier. Notable donors to Takko include The Boeing Company PAC, Weyerhaeuser and several labor unions.
About half of Wilson’s known donors are from Longview, and the candidate has loaned $5,500 to his campaign thus far.
Cormier also made a loan to his campaign, in the amount of $1,256.99. About two-thirds of Cormier’s donors are from Grays Harbor County residents.
Blake, McEntire gear up for rematch
State Rep. Brian Blake (D-Longview) has represented the 19th Legislative District in Olympia since 2002, and he’s facing a familiar opponent in his bid for a 10th consecutive term in office.
For the second election in a row, Blake will face off against Republican Joel McEntire, the only challenger to file to run against the incumbent. McEntire is a middle school teacher in Cathlamet and chairman of the Wahkiakum County Republican Party. In 2018, Blake beat McEntire with 54% of the vote.
Blake holds a decisive fundraising advantage over McEntire, with about $61,000 cash on hand compared to about $1,500 on hand for McEntire. Blake has received contributions from a number of businesses and PACs, including Amazon, Weyerhaeuser, The Boeing Company PAC and the Washington Hospitality Association PAC.
Over half of the total amount donated to McEntire’s campaign so far came from a $5,000 contribution in February by the House Republican Organizational Committee, the official campaign arm of the Washington State House Republican Caucus. McEntire also received a $1,000 donation from the Wahkiakum County Republican Party last December, of which he is the chairman.
Two Montesano Dems to challenge Walsh
State Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) won what was one of the closest legislative races of the year in 2018, edging out his Democratic challenger with 50.4% of the vote. In order to win a third term to the legislature, Walsh will need to fend off challenges from two Montesano Democrats — city councilor Clint Bryson and nurse Marianna Everson.
Bryson is an electrical engineer and has served on the Montesano City Council since first being elected in 2017. Everson is a nurse and running as a self-described progressive candidate.
While Walsh is the incumbent, it’s Bryson who holds the fundraising advantage among the three candidates. He has about $21,000 cash on hand, while Walsh has about $9,000 on hand and Everson has about $1,500 on hand.
Bryson has received donations from a number of different elected Democratic officials, including U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and Washington State House Speaker Laurie Jinkins. Bryson has also received contributions from several labor unions and organizations.
Like Takko and Blake, Walsh has received contributions from a number of businesses, including Weyerhaeuser, AT&T and Premera. Almost half of Walsh’s contributions have come from individuals.
More than 90% of Everson’s contributions have come from individuals, many of which have come from residents of Montesano and other cities in Grays Harbor County.
The primary election for all offices up for election in Washington state this year will be held on Aug. 4. Ballots are set to be mailed to voters on July 17. To make sure you’re registered to vote and your information is up to date, visit https://www.voter.votewa.gov.
