WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler last week said she will vote against impeaching President Donald Trump when the matter is decided upon by the overall House of Representatives.
The House Rules Committee is expected to approve procedures for considering articles of impeachment in a Dec. 17 party-line vote, advancing the accusations against Trump to the House floor.
Herrera Beutler has faced intense criticism from some Republicans for not voting in lockstep with the House minority — for example declining to co-sponsor a doomed attempt to formally attack House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
On the other hand, she also has been blasted by Democrats for hewing too close to the GOP’s positions and the president.
Likely Democratic House nominee Carolyn Long is expected to mount a serious challenge to the incumbent congresswoman, who has served Southwest Washington since 2007.
Although she says “no one is above the law,” Herrera Beutler said Dec. 13 in a press release that she finds evidence against Trump to be unconvincing.
“The obstruction of Congress article is the least credible of the two,” Herrera Beutler said, arguing that Trump’s refusal to allow current and former employees to respond to congressional subpoenas should have been fought out in court.
“The second article on abuse of power charges the president with ‘corrupt motives,’ but here again, efforts to prove the president’s motives have been defeated by the lack of firsthand testimony caused by Democratic leadership’s rushed timeline,” she said.
“The one witness who could provide a firsthand account based on personal conversations with the president, [Portland hotel owner and ambassador to the European Union] Gordon Sondland, testified that the president told him there was ‘no quid pro quo’ and that he made his own presumptions on what the president wanted.”
However, Sondland later amended his testimony to admit there was a quid pro quo, with Trump asking for political dirt against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son in return for the release of congressionally authorized military aid.
“I will not vote to impeach based on hearsay testimony from secondhand sources — to do so diminishes impeachment to a mere political disagreement,” Herrera Beutler said.
“So I am a ‘no’ on both counts.”
