PACIFIC COUNTY — Turnout for last week’s primary election was solid in Pacific County, even as none of the seven countywide offices up for election this August yielded more than a single candidate.

As of the most recent update on Aug. 5, the Pacific County Auditor’s Office had counted 8,527 ballots in the election, with an estimated 75 later arriving ballots remaining to be processed and tallied. The addition of those outstanding ballots would push the county’s turnout to about 51.4%.

