PACIFIC COUNTY — Turnout for last week’s primary election was solid in Pacific County, even as none of the seven countywide offices up for election this August yielded more than a single candidate.
As of the most recent update on Aug. 5, the Pacific County Auditor’s Office had counted 8,527 ballots in the election, with an estimated 75 later arriving ballots remaining to be processed and tallied. The addition of those outstanding ballots would push the county’s turnout to about 51.4%.
Turnout in the county was down slightly compared to four years earlier, with 56.2% of registered voters participating in the 2018 primary. Like this year, that election also had a crowded congressional and senate race on the ballot.
But unlike 2022, 2018 had a slew of contested countywide races, including three-way contests for county commissioner, sheriff, prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. Only the PUD commissioner contest attracted even two candidates during this spring’s filing period. Both automatically advance to the general election.
Statewide, turnout as of Aug. 8 stood at 39.2%, and was estimated to rise to at least 40%. In 2018, statewide turnout in that year’s primary election was 40.8%.
While the county was one of just three in the state with no contested county races in the primary election, one contest on the ballot that may have contributed to the strong turnout was the wide-open race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. That race, which drew national attention and millions of dollars in outside spending, saw longtime incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler on the brink of failing to advance to November’s general election.
On the night of the election Herrera Beutler, first elected in 2010, found herself holding the second of two spots to advance to the general election under Washington’s top-two primary, about seven points behind Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and four points ahead of Joe Kent, one of several Republicans challenging the incumbent from her right due to her vote last January to impeach then President Donald Trump.
But the incumbent saw her lead dwindle in the following days as later arriving ballots continued to be counted across the district, with Kent inching ahead of Herrera Beutler on Aug. 8 after an additional 20,000 votes were counted in Clark County.
As of the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print deadline, Kent currently holds the second spot over Herrera Beutler by 940 votes. There remains at least 11,000 ballots to count district-wide, with the vast majority coming out of Clark County that are expected to be reported by the end of the day.
Local U.S. House resultsIn Pacific County, Perez leads the field with 32.2% of the vote, while Herrera Beutler is in second at 23.5%. Kent and Heidi St. John, another Republican challenger, make up much of the rest of the vote in the county, at 20.4% and 15.4%, respectively.
Although leading the field, Perez received less support from voters than Democratic candidates had previously received in 2018 and 2020. Perez and Davy Ray, the only other Democrat in the race, combined to receive 36.1% of the vote — down from the party’s 48.1% share of the vote in the 2018 primary election and 44.4% share in the 2020 primary.
That drop in the vote share for Democratic candidates comes even as races further down the ballot remained consistent from two years ago. In the 2020 primary, the Democratic candidates running against 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh combined to receive 46.4% of the vote; this year, the lone Democrat running against Walsh, Ilwaco High School educator Kelli Hughes-Ham, received 46.2% of the vote in the primary.
Presumably, some voters who would have otherwise voted for a Democrat in the race instead gave their support to Herrera Beutler in a bid to get her through the primary and lessen the chances that a more conservative, Trump-friendly candidate would be elected this fall.
Whether the incumbent was targeting the support of Democratic voters is up for debate.
During the 2021-22 session of Congress, Herrera Beutler toed the party line on many pieces of legislation that drew bipartisan support. Some of the bills she has voted against include the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last November, which was supported by 13 House Republicans; the Respect for Marriage Act, codifying the legalization of same-sex marriage, on July 19, supported by 47 House Republicans; and the Chips and Science Act, investing billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and science research, on July 28, supported by 24 House Republicans.
Other racesIn the U.S. Senate contest, one of two statewide races on the ballot, incumbent Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat, advanced to the general election and will face off against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
As of Aug. 8, Murray has received 52.6% of the vote out of the 18-candidate field, with Smiley being the only other candidate who has received more than 3% of the vote, at 33.5%. In Pacific County, Murray sits at 46% of the vote and Smiley at 34.2%.
On the peninsula, Murray and the five other Democrats on the ballot received a combined 53.4% of the vote, while Smiley and the four other Republicans running in the election combined to receive 43.6% of the vote. In the rest of the county, Democrats received 42.9% of the vote and Republicans totaled 54.1%.
One of the most intriguing contests on the ballot was the Secretary of State race, to serve the final two years of the term that was vacated last year by Republican incumbent Kim Wyman, who accepted an election security post in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Steve Hobbs, the Democrat and former legislator appointed to the position after Wyman’s departure, is the only one of the eight candidates currently pulling in more than 13% of the vote in the primary, sitting at 40.2%. Julie Anderson, the Pierce County Auditor running as an independent, holds a narrow lead over a pair of Republicans. She is currently receiving 12.9% of the vote, while Keith Wagoner sits at 12.1% and Bob Hagglund at 12%.
If Anderson’s lead holds, it would lock a Republican candidate out of November’s general election and be the first time in more than 60 years that an election for the Secretary of State position in Washington was not won by a Republican.
Though none of the seven countywide officeholders drew a challenger in the primary, there were significant numbers of write-in votes in the races for sheriff, prosecutor and north county commissioner. Write-ins comprised 7.25% of sheriff ballots, 5% of those for prosecutor and 6.6% of those for the commissioner representing northern Pacific County. Under Washington law, in order to advance to the general election, write-in candidates must file a declaration of candidacy by 8 p.m. on election day and finish in the top-two.
