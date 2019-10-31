WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a nearly party-line vote Thursday morning, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, joined with 193 other GOP House members and two Democrats to oppose a rules to release existing findings to the public and conduct future hearings. The rules were approved 232-196.
On Thursday, Herrera Beutler explained her reasoning via a Facebook posting:
The president’s phone conversation with the Ukrainian President and the circumstances surrounding it raise serious questions deserving of a full, impartial investigation and then airing of the facts. I will support a full and fair investigation and I ask the House leadership to change its course. Stop today’s farce of an “impeachment inquiry” and then let’s work together to create an investigation that the public will see as fair and full, with all the facts in plain view.
There is plenty of evidence to justify me calling the current House Democratic leadership’s actions a farce. The resolution before the House this week is enormously different from previous impeachment proceedings in 1974 and 1998 in limiting due process rights, fairness to all sides, and full access to information:
• The secret hearings in the Intelligence Committee will continue without the presence of the president’s counsel to question or request evidence to be admitted.
• Instead of open hearings in the Judiciary Committee where impeachment investigations have traditionally been conducted, the House Intelligence Committee, which holds its meetings in a top secret facility, will have the lead role in this investigation and is required to hold only one public hearing with a witness of Chairman Schiff’s choice, and again without the presence of the president’s counsel.
• Democratic Chairman Schiff has taken the role of an Independent Counsel in these proceedings and will generate the impeachment report to be used by the Judiciary Committee, but unlike an Independent Counsel he can excuse himself from being called as a witness and being cross-examined by the president’s counsel, which means the author of the impeachment report will not be required to defend it.
• The Democratic chairmen of the relevant committees can unilaterally subpoena witnesses, but the Republican ranking members of those committees can only subpoena witnesses with the permission of the chairmen.
• What limited rights are granted to the president and his counsel in the Judiciary Committee can be taken away at any time by Chairman Nadler.
For these reasons I did not support this House resolution and I urge the House to amend what was passed today to create a fair, full and open process where Americans of all political beliefs can have confidence that justice was served.
•••
Herrera represents Pacific and Wahkiakum counties, in addition to others along the Columbia River east to Skamania County.
Under the rules, the House Intelligence Committee will convene open hearings and release a written report to share its findings, The Columbian reported. Transcripts of witness interviews in closed-door hearings will be shared with Judiciary Committee members, who will then weigh the evidence and decide whether to draw up articles of impeachment.
The resolution largely follows the road map laid out during the 1998 impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton. It empowers minority leaders to subpoena witnesses and evidence, though Democratic committee leaders need to sign off on the subpoenas. If Democrats don’t, then the full committee votes on the Republicans’ proposal.
House Res. 660 ensures equal time to question witnesses for majority and minority leaders of the House Intelligence Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.