RAYMOND — With health care and education relying heavily on internet, rural governments must have the flexibility to provide broadband in the same way it provides water and electricity to citizens.
This was the prevailing opinion of the Pacific County Broadband Working Group, which met with U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler and members of the USDA Rural Development team on Feb. 20 at the Public Utilities District No. 2 building, 405 Duryea St.
Lack of competition
Washington state prevents public utility districts from providing direct retail internet service to people in the county. Herrera Beutler said she understood the thinking behind the law, because companies don’t want to compete with publicly subsidized services. However, Pacific County’s population of 21,000 dispersed over almost 1,000 square miles isn’t appealing enough to attract many competing internet service providers.
“The few ISPs who engage in the sparsely populated regions of Pacific County enjoy near-monopolies in their pricing and service offerings,” the Pacific County Broadband group wrote in a February 2020 initiative summary.
This leads to such disparities as the cost of internet services to local school districts. Ocean Beach School District pays about $2,000 per month for one gigabyte per second download speed, according to Education Superhighway, a website that compares internet services and pricing by school district. Ocean Beach School District contracts for that service with Fatbeam.
Fatbeam also contracts with three other school districts in Washington state, all of which get twice Ocean Beach School District’s bandwidth for anywhere from $400 to $500 less than what Fatbeam charges OBSD.
Federal pilot program
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson asked if Herrera Beutler thought there was something she could do on the federal level to quash Washington state’s laws preventing the PUD from providing internet services directly to residents.
Herrera Beutler called it a big question, but she thought a solution could be to allow PUDs to provide internet service through a federal pilot program. It could be written in such a way that it helps communities that lack competition needed to drive down prices, she said.
“If you can write it into a pilot program, maybe I can stick that onto an appropriations bill,” Herrera Beutler said. “Do I think there is a big wholesale bill that could pass congress right now to do that? No.”
But a pilot program is one of the areas she said she may be able to help. It was something she’d like to explore further, she said. As far as major law changes, that will need to be on the state level first, she said. And the state has been talking through this issue, which Herrera Beutler said needs to continue.
USDA suggests grant help
Kirk Pearson, Washington state director for USDA Rural Development, said he is an appointee of President Donald Trump and is excited about encouraging rural prosperity. He couldn’t comment on whether the price disparity between school districts meant companies like Fatbeam could offer lower prices, but choose not to.
Pearson left his card with the group and said the USDA has a lot of grant and loan opportunities upcoming.
“We’re here to help,” Pearson said.
But members of the working group said the USDA grants available rely on Federal Communications Commission mapping of broadband coverage that the commission has acknowledged is not as accurate as it should be. This means the county may have trouble qualifying for grants.
Telemedicine
Pearson mentioned amazing things telemedicine can do to help healthcare in rural communities. But this is the exact reason Pacific County Board of Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe is frustrated by Washington statutes preventing local PUDs from providing broadband service to hospitals.
Washington state is in the middle of revamping its behavioral health system in rural counties, Wolfe said. A major component of that is incorporating telemedicine. Child psychiatry, for instance, is a highly sought after skill, Wolfe said. It is unlikely a child psychiatrist will move to Pacific County. This means children in need of care have to be driven to Seattle or be treated through telemedicine. But telemedicine depends on broadband capacity that simply doesn’t exist in Pacific County, Wolfe said.
The Pacific County Broadband Working Group was formed about a year ago and involves the ports of Ilwaco, Willapa Harbor and Chinook; cities of Raymond, South Bend, Ilwaco and Long Beach; and the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, Pacific County, Public Utility District No. 2, Pacific County Visitors Bureau and Pacific County Economic Development Council.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the Raymond PUD office. The public is encouraged to attend.
