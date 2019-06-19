LONG BEACH — Estrella Medina-Merino wasn’t just the first person to meet her baby sister.
She delivered her.
The eighth-grader’s mother went into labor at their Long Beach Peninsula home shortly after midnight one night in early May.
Estrella called 911.
And as Pacific County dispatcher Jamiee Boggs took her details and told her what to do, the baby arrived.
The incident delighted Pacific County Fire District No. 1 crew members, who like to celebrate emergency calls that have happy endings.
“It was absolutely amazing,” said Lani Karvia, public education coordinator.
Fire Chief Jacob Brundage highlighted Estrella’s “brave and courageous actions” during an assembly at Hilltop School in Ilwaco on Friday.
School staff presented the family with gifts to reward the student’s remarkable poise.
‘Super calm’
The birth happened in early May.
“Within only a couple of minutes of initiating the 911 call, her mother started to give birth,” Karvia noted in an online post. “Estrella, with directions from the 911 dispatcher, assisted in the delivery of her baby sister before EMS crews arrived.”
Boggs, who has been a dispatcher for two years, was working the 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift in the communications center with colleagues Jamie Souvenir and Mandy Hardy. She had been filing paperwork and checking warrants as usual, awaiting any emergency calls.
Estrella dialed in some while after midnight.
“She was super calm the whole conversation,” said Boggs, who is trained to expect callers to scream or panic. “She did a great job — she was amazing. We worked as a team for a few minutes and then I heard the baby crying.”
Dispatchers’ training covers protocols for such eventualities and Boggs said she followed them faithfully.
“It’s step by step, if a child is coming out, if it is out. It’s pretty nice because it is short instructions and ‘tell me when you’re done.’”
Capt. Mike Deconto, a District 1 paramedic, arrived to take over.
“Estrella was instrumental in providing important medical information to the responding medical crews for treatment of her mom and her new baby sister,” Karvia said.
Boggs attended the presentation of an award to Estrella — as well as a stork pin — and was commended for her professional skill in handling the call.
Internally and on its Facebook page, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, which supervises the dispatch system, added its applause for a job well done.
In a caption to a photo showing Boggs taking her turn to hold the little girl after Friday’s ceremony, Karvia wrote, “The members of the Fire District recognize the tremendous job that the dispatcher did during this call. Jamiee’s calm, reassuring and clear instructions during this call were commendable.”
For Boggs, who is 23, it was a 911 night shift she won’t easily forget.
“Everything was just perfect,” she said. “And she’s such a beautiful little baby.”
