ILWACO — Earlier this month, a sharp uptick in incidents of student misconduct at Ilwaco High School led to the school closing down for a day. Now, school officials are charting a path ahead to address misbehavior that has become much more frequent than it was prior to the pandemic.
In a letter to parents, Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley said the Dec. 8 school day that was canceled gave IHS staff time to come together to reflect and discuss the changes that need to be made to improve the climate and culture at the school.
“Our day was spent doing several things. Reflection involved dispelling some rumors, having staff be able to acknowledge the difficulties and triumphs of the past year and a half, and getting staff to reflect on what they’d like to see moving forward,” the letter said. “We focused on the need for civility in our schools and the fact that civility is a behavior that can be expected from everyone and taught.”
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, a handful of incidents involving IHS students or local teenagers have drawn a response from law enforcement, including an after-school fight at an Ilwaco park on Dec. 1 that resulted in a 15-year-old Ocean Park girl being charged with fourth-degree assault. On the first day of school, Sept. 1, a 16-year-old IHS student allegedly assaulted a teacher in a classroom, and charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment were sent to the juvenile department for a charging decision.
As part of the meeting earlier this month, IHS staff also reviewed the recent report on youth mental health from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, which painted a dire picture nationwide.
According to the report, emergency room visits for suicide attempts rose by 51% for adolescent girls in early 2021 compared to 2019, while it rose 4% for boys. Depression and anxiety in youth — which were already on the rise pre-pandemic — have doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of youths experiencing depressive symptoms and 20% suffering anxiety symptoms.
“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” Murthy wrote in the report. “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable.”
Huntley added that they also received “great” suggestions from staff, which were sorted into four different categories based on OBSD board policies, such as “caring environment” and “collaborative community.” The next step for the administration, she said, was to take those suggestions and figure out which can be implemented post-Winter Break, at the beginning of the next semester, and beyond.
“What we’re dealing with is students in a lot of pain, and staff in a lot of pain, so it’s about how to navigate that and get the ship back to where we want it to be, so to speak,” Huntley said. “It’s happening nationwide, our schools aren’t the only ones that are experiencing higher-than-normal student behaviors that are disturbing.”
At the Dec. 15 OBSD board meeting, Huntley told board members that the meeting among IHS staff was “emotional at times, but I think we made some good headway.” Since that staff meeting, Huntley said the district has also sought out suggestions from students, and that staff would be soliciting suggestions from parents during regularly scheduled parent-teacher conferences that took place from Dec. 15-21.
“We want to get ahead of it and do everything that we can to make changes that will help make our students and staff and families feel like school is a place that they feel they belong,” Huntley said. “I think we’re on the right track. There’s a lot more work to do, but it’s exciting work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.