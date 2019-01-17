LONG BEACH — A high-surf advisory from the National Weather Service Portland remains in effect for 10 a.m. today through 10 a.m. Friday for Pacific County.
• WAVES and SURF: West-southwest swell combined with south wind wave will produce waves 19 to 23 feet along the southwest Washington and northwest Oregon coastline. Breaker heights around 28 feet are possible.
• TIMING: Waves above 20 feet along the southwest Washington and northwest Oregon shoreline on Thursday. Peak wave heights Thursday evening through the overnight hours. This will create dangerous surf conditions Thursday morning through Friday morning.
• IMPACTS: The surf zone will be very hazardous due to strong currents and breaking waves. Very large waves will run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.