Violent surf, major coastal flooding and high winds are possible along the Pacific County coast in coming days. Places like Cape Disappointment and the Washaway Beach area near the mouth of Willapa Bay, pictured, will be especially vulnerable.
PACIFIC COUNTY — South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph will be possible near beaches and headlands on the South Washington Coast, the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast from Sunday morning through late Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Portland said Friday afternoon.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
In addition, storm surge coupled with high tide are expected to result in major coastal flooding on the South Washington Coast, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday — particularly around high tides that will occur at about 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
“Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers,” NWS-Portland said.
Large waves and dangerous surf conditions with breakers up to 35 feet are also possible.
If you are driving and become trapped in floodwater, abandon the car and move to higher ground only if the surrounding water is not moving. If the water is moving, do not leave the car. Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. Beach erosion is possible.
In Southwest Washington similar conditions in the past have resulted in significant flooding in Raymond, erosion to homes and roads near Washaway Beach along Highway 105 near North Cove, and/or erosion to campsites in Cape Disappointment State Park.
In northwest Oregon similar conditions in the past have resulted in severe erosion near the south jetty of the Columbia River in Clatsop county, and/or flooding in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Neskowin and the Pacific City Airport.
