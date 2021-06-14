ILWACO — Fletcher Inskeep erupted from his seat and raced down the Peterson Field bleachers, high-fiving as many classmates as he could on the way to collecting his certificate.
It was the kind of energetic exuberance one would expect from a 14-year-old graduating from middle school with all his classmates after a year of covid-19 restrictions that kept students largely socially distant.
Sharing in Inskeep’s excitement were dozens of friends and family spread out in lawn chairs Wednesday, June 10 on the Ilwaco football field as they watched as the future Ilwaco class of 2025 receive their ‘8th grade promotion.’ The ceremony officially celebrates the Hilltop Middle School student achievement and their transition to Ilwaco High School as 9th graders next fall.
Several students were recognized by faculty for their accomplishments in the classroom, arts and athletics, including Hailey Hightower, Madeleine Wilkin, Florian Berani, Wyse Mulinix and Aarin Hoygaard among others.
Hailey Hightower was honored for her several scholastic achievements, including Outstanding Achievement, Principal’s Award and Determination Award.
Madeleine Wilkin made her mark on the softball diamond, emerging as the Lady Fishermen’s go-to pitcher last season and earning ‘All-League’ status.
Florian Berani was a record-setter in track and field this spring, setting a Hilltop Middle School record in the 4 kg shot put with a heave of 34’4” during a home meet in March.
Wyse Mulinix showed prowess on the track, setting a personal record and taking first place in the 400 meter with a time of 1:08:65, among the Hilltop Middle School top-20 times.
Aarin Hoygaard was recognized for his skill on the stage, which involves being featured in several current theatrical productions, including his latest role as Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet Redux” and performances with Beach Ballet.
Following the ceremony, teams squared off for a student versus faculty kickball match.
