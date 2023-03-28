ILWACO — Hilltop Middle School robotics students faced off last Friday for a last-robot-standing competition that put their coding skills to the test.

The Hilltop Battle Royale championship on March 24 featured eight teams that qualified for the tournament, with qualification and seeding determined the day before as more than 40 students competed in the main hall of the Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum. In the end, the No. 8 seed, Rule #1, pulled off the Cinderella story and took home the title in front of their fellow Hilltop students and community supporters.

