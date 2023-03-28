Hilltop Middle School robotics teacher Donald Anderson, community supporter Cyndi {span}Athmanathan and Rule #1 team members Mark Ragan, Sawyer McClure and Elijah Godwin pose for a photo after Rule #1 won last Friday’s Hilltop Battle Royale competition.{/span}
Rule #1 team members Mark Ragan, Elijah Godwin, Sawyer McClure and Fernando Avalar ready their robot for battle on March 24.
CONTRIBUTED
Hilltop Middle School robotics teacher Donald Anderson, community supporter Cyndi {span}Athmanathan and Rule #1 team members Mark Ragan, Sawyer McClure and Elijah Godwin pose for a photo after Rule #1 won last Friday’s Hilltop Battle Royale competition.{/span}
CONTRIBUTED
More than 40 students competed during last week’s robotics competition. The first day of the last-robot-standing contest took place at the Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum.
ILWACO — Hilltop Middle School robotics students faced off last Friday for a last-robot-standing competition that put their coding skills to the test.
The Hilltop Battle Royale championship on March 24 featured eight teams that qualified for the tournament, with qualification and seeding determined the day before as more than 40 students competed in the main hall of the Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum. In the end, the No. 8 seed, Rule #1, pulled off the Cinderella story and took home the title in front of their fellow Hilltop students and community supporters.
Students programmed their robots to autonomously attack their opponents’ light sensors, while also defending their own sensors. The robots were programmed to shut down if they encountered the color blue, with blue LEGO pieces and painter’s tape serving as the weapons to disable opposing teams’ sensors.
Each of the four corners of the arena that the robots competed in was assigned a color and given LEGO that matched the color to label their robot — making for colorful and contrasting interactions, with the four robots scanning the arena using their ultrasonic sensors and then attacking or evading foes.
The design of the robot was static, with the competition serving as a chance to measure students’ coding skills in being able to outmaneuver their classmates, said Hilltop robotics teacher Donald Anderson. Students in Anderson’s fourth and fifth period robotics class during the school year’s first semester worked to master the necessary skills to participate in the competition.
“The robot ‘Franky’ was unique because the students coded it to make its own decisions randomly every few seconds using variables and conditional statements,” Anderson said. “It was by far the most entertaining robot to watch because of how unpredictable its motions would be. Other robots would often hide in a corner, ‘camping’ [and] waiting for a passing opponent. Meanwhile, Franky would search and destroy using random turns and even reverse motions triggering and disabling their opponents.”
After just barely qualifying for Friday’s championship, Rule #1 went up against the top-seeded Alpha team and came out ahead on a technicality. The team ended up making it to the finals, and beat out the Spongebob team in a sudden-death round where the arena was shrunk to a quarter of its original size.
Several of Rule #1’s team members were also on the team that won Hilltop’s LEGO NASCAR competition earlier in the 2022-23 school year. They again won a modest scholarship prize to split between them, donated by Kathleen Sayce and Frank Wolfe.
Their opponents are hungry for a rematch, Anderson said, and they’ll have another opportunity at the end of the school year in the Long Beach Robot Rumble — a sumo robot competition that Anderson participated in while living and teaching in Tokyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.